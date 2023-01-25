Eagles draft: A deep 2023 Senior Bowl defensive class could help bolster the Birds’ roster

The NFL draft is shaping up to be deep in two particular positions on the defensive side of the ball: edge rusher and defensive back. A number of them will be in Mobile, Ala. for the annual Senior Bowl.

Although the Eagles haven’t used a first-round selection on a defensive back since 2002 (Lito Sheppard), the talent pool is just as deep as last year’s class. Plus, Eagles defensive backs James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson might sign free-agent deals elsewhere for next season.

As for edge rushers, Brandon Graham and Robert Quinn may also hit free agency, along with veterans Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. The needs are clear for the Eagles defense, and the talent pool for the Senior Bowl defensive class is rich in those areas.

There will be plenty of players worth watching closely next week.

Versatility in defensive line

Starting with the interior defensive linemen, there are few players with the size and movement ability that Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton possesses. Listed at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Benton has long levers (34-inch arms, 82 5/8-inch wing, per Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy) and uses them to control the line of scrimmage, pushing opposing linemen into the backfield. His first-step quickness allows him to quickly win on an inside track to the quarterback and cause havoc on running downs, and it showed as he finished with a career-high 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2022. He could be a nice pairing alongside Jordan Davis.

Outside of Benton, there aren’t many true interior linemen who clog up running lanes, but a pair of Alabama players fits that moniker, along with Benton. While Byron Young, listed at 6-3, 292, is the flashier player who has active hands to disengage offensive linemen plus the athleticism to pressure the quarterback and gash running lanes, DJ Dale (6-3, 300) is a stout defensive tackle who uses his power and leverage to win in the trenches.

Young’s production in 2022 (47 tackles, five for loss, 3.5 sacks) dipped, but still showed his ability to win at the point of attack on both run and passing downs, while Dale’s production (17 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks) matched the type of player he is: a run stopper.

Now comes the hard part: A number of edge rushers have versatility, whether it’s because of system, skill set, or size, which could make it hard to project their value. Of the players who could move along the defensive line, from anywhere between a three-technique to a 4i or a wide seven (outside of the tackle), two players who have massive pass rush upside are Georgia Tech’s Keion White and Missouri’s Isaiah McGuire.

Lining up primarily as a three tech or 4i, White is an explosive athlete at 6-3, 290, with violent hand usage that includes hand swipes and a one-handed bull rush. His pass-rush plan needs to continue to be refined, but his athleticism to drop into coverage and cover running backs out of the backfield is outstanding for his size. As for McGuire, his strength also lies in his strong hand usage and natural power. His ability to win high-side against tackles, yet threaten his power profile with his long arms, makes him an intriguing late Day 2 prospect the Eagles could target.

As for true edge rushers, Auburn’s Derick Hall and Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV are two very different pass rushers, but have tools worth betting on during Day 2 of the draft. Hall (6-3, 256) is a no-nonsense pass rusher, who wants to use his power to go through offensive tackles, while McDonald is a bendy, flexible pass rusher who was used out of position in the Cyclones’ 3-3-5 scheme, but has the build (6-3, 236) and pass-rush skill to be an impact player early in his career. Both could boost their stock with standout performances in Mobile, and it could start with the one-on-one sessions between offensive and defensive linemen.

Talented secondary group

Whether or not the Eagles decide to keep Bradberry, it’s clear they have to get younger at defensive back. Darius Slay, 32, is playing at an elite level, but at some point his age will catch up to him. The NFL is beginning to value length more and more at the premium position, and you can look no further than rookie standouts Sauce Gardner, a top-five pick last season, and fourth-round rookie Tariq Woolen, whose length and athleticism intrigued teams at last year’s Senior Bowl.

In this year’s group, a player who fits that bill is Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents, who has size (6-4, 205) and plays aggressively at the catch point. Enjoying his best season as a Wildcat, with 45 tackles, four interceptions, and eight total passes defended, Brents’ size, especially against projected first-round receiver Quentin Johnston, gave opposing wideouts fits. He showed the ability to make plays in both zone and man coverage, understanding his strengths in utilizing his natural length. While he needs to improve his ability to find the football in the air in man coverage, Brents has the tools to develop into a nice secondary corner.

Another long, rangy corner who could make a name for himself, despite limited buzz, is Virginia defensive back Anthony Johnson (6-2, 205). Johnson finished 2022 with 51 tackles, 14 passes defended, and two interceptions, showcasing his ability to move laterally with ease, clicking and closing at the top of routes, and deflecting passes with his length. His lockdown ability, coupled with his willingness to attack in the run game and special teams ability, could make him a nice value Day 3 pick.

The safety group is led by Georgia’s Christopher Smith, who has excellent range and ball skills, putting forth a career year (61 tackles, three interceptions), and imposing Boise State safety JL Skinner (6-4, 218) who is a physical, hard-hitting player who runs the alley in the run game as well as any player in the draft. Reed Blankenship has done a nice job filling in the Eagles’ safety position as an undrafted free agent, but adding talents like Skinner or Smith with how much depth the safety class has would only bolster an already talented secondary.

The Eagles have drafted defensive players who were in Mobile the last few seasons (Kyron Johnson, Tarron Jackson, K’Von Wallace), so it’s reasonable to believe they will do so again with how deep this year’s class is.