2. Sidney Jones was Camper of the Day, in my eyes. His coverage on Alshon Jeffery and other receivers was tight, he had a highlight-reel interception and he did all this in pads with contact. Jones is slight and there are still questions about his ability to fend off larger wideouts – and stay healthy -- but he kept Jeffery in check. Jeffery needed to make a couple of ridiculous short catches because Jones gave up very little space. The second grab came on third down and was short of the marker. Quarterback Carson Wentz later tried to hit DeSean Jackson on a crosser, but Jones ran with the receiver and the pass was thrown slightly behind incomplete. Receiver Mack Hollins got behind Jones on a deep route, and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld threw to him on the run as he moved right, but the ball floated. Jones caught up, turned back and tipped the ball to himself as he fell backward. He bobbled it for a moment but held on. Jones played exclusively on the outside. I think that’s where he should stay.