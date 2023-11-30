Eagles sign linebacker Ben VanSumeren, add two others to the practice squad

The Eagles on Thursday promoted linebacker Ben VanSumeren from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The team also signed wide receiver Cam Sims and defensive back Josiah Scott to the practice squad, while it released veteran receiver Greg Ward Jr. from the practice squad.

VanSumeren, an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State, had been elevated from the practice squad for the last three games against the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills. The 23-year-old has logged 62 snaps, all on special teams.

“I love being out here,” VanSumeren said after making his NFL debut. “The coaches really care about my development. I’ve got big aspirations and big goals. This is just one thing. I’m certainly not content. I’ve got to keep going.”

The Eagles are thin at off-ball linebacker. Starter Nakobe Dean is on injured reserve for the second time this season with a Lisfranc injury, and Zach Cunningham suffered a hamstring injury during this past Sunday’s win over the Bills. That left Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss as the team’s only healthy linebackers before VanSumeren was signed to the active roster.

The Eagles hosted free-agent linebacker and four-time All-Pro Shaquille Leonard on Wednesday for a visit at the NovaCare Complex. Leonard also recently visited with the Cowboys, and is expected to make his decision some time over the weekend.

Sims, 27, played in 55 games for the Washington Commanders between 2018-2022. He logged 57 catches, 804 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 214-pound receiver previously played at the University of Alabama, where he was teammates with quarterback Jalen Hurts and fellow wideout DeVonta Smith. The team’s current receiver depth chart features A.J. Brown, Smith, Julio Jones, Olamide Zaccheaus, Quez Watkins, and Britain Covey – with Devon Allen, Joseph Ngata, and Sims on the practice squad.

Scott is back with the Eagles after he was waived earlier in the week.