Eagles sign second-round draft pick Cooper DeJean

On the first day of organized team activities, the Eagles continued to get their draft class under contract.

Second-round cornerback Cooper DeJean inked his four-year rookie deal on Monday, leaving cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, the 22nd overall pick, as the last member of the draft class left to sign. Over the last few weeks, the Eagles have signed eight of their nine 2024 draft picks in addition to eight undrafted free agents.

DeJean, 21, was originally recruited to Iowa as a safety. He ultimately stuck as a starter at cornerback for two seasons, both on the outside and in the slot. The 6-foot, 198-pound DeJean figures to compete for a role in the Eagles’ secondary come training camp, but exactly where he fits from a positional standpoint remains up in the air.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this month that with versatile players like DeJean, he prefers to start them out at a primary position before giving them a secondary position. In addition to his potential to make an impact on defense, DeJean brings experience as a punt returner and a gunner to the Eagles’ special teams unit.

The Eagles kicked off their OTAs on Monday, marking their first of six voluntary practices this offseason (May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31). They are scheduled to hold a mandatory minicamp from June 4-6.