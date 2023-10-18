Eagles bring back Josiah Scott to help their battered defensive backfield

The Eagles on Wednesday signed defensive back Josiah Scott to the active roster. Scott’s return to the Eagles comes on the heels of the team waiving cornerback Mario Goodrich.

Scott, 24, spent the past two seasons with the Eagles before he was released at the conclusion of training camp last summer. Over the past month, he was on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Scott’s return was prompted in part by the numerous injuries to the secondary. This past Sunday, safety Reed Blankenship (ribs), recently added cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), and rookie Eli Ricks (knee) all were injured during the team’s loss to the New York Jets.

The Eagles already have three defensive backs on injured reserve, including starting nickel Avonte Maddox (torn pec), top reserve Zech McPhearson (torn Achilles tendon), and safety Justin Evans (knee), while rookie Sydney Brown (hamstring) and veteran Darius Slay (knee) both missed the Jets game.

Last season, Scott had 26 tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions. He was the primary backup to Maddox, but following Scott’s infamous mishap against the Dallas Cowboys – when he allowed the longest third down conversion against the Eagles in nearly three decades – the defense transitioned away from Scott in the slot. This summer, McPhearson and Goodrich also jumped Scott on the depth chart.

But with the Eagles currently in a bind due to the mounting injury situation, Scott at minimum will provide familiarity and versatility with his ability to line up at nickel and also at safety.