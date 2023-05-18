Eagles sign draft picks Tyler Steen and Sydney Brown to rookie contracts

And then there were two.

The Eagles signed third-round picks Tyler Steen and Sydney Brown on Thursday to rookie contracts, leaving just first-rounder Nolan Smith and fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo unsigned among the team’s seven-player 2023 draft class.

Steen, an offensive lineman out of Alabama, and Brown, a safety out of Illinois, were picked one pick apart in the third round (Nos. 65 and 66 overall). They join defensive tackle Jalen Carter (first round, No. 9 overall), quarterback Tanner McKee (6th round, No. 188 overall), and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (seventh round, No. 249 overall) as signed draft picks.

» READ MORE: Thumbs up or down: Eagles beat writers weigh in on drafting Alabama guard Tyler Steen

Advertisement

Both Steen and Brown could contribute as rookies, as they both walk into positions without established starters. While the 6-foot-6, 321-pound Steen played primarily tackle at Alabama and previously at Vanderbilt, he lined up at right guard during rookie minicamp earlier this month, and figures to get a long look there from Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Steen and second-year pro Cam Jurgens, a natural center, are expected to compete for the starting guard spot vacated by Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason.

Brown, a five-year starter in college, also has a chance to contend for playing time right away. The Eagles are replacing both starters at safety in C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, with free-agent acquisition Terrell Edmunds and 2022 undrafted safety Reed Blankenship being candidates to start. The Eagles also signed the versatile Justin Evans and bring back K’Von Wallace at the position. Brown plans to show up at training camp in July ready to compete.

“Absolutely, but I think right now it’s just about learning the defense,” Brown said of being ready to play as a rookie. “Competing, just being able to be the best version of myself every day, earning respect. That’s my mindset going into this. Yeah, there’s an opportunity to start, but it’s about what I do and how I earn the respect of the guys around me, especially the guys that have been here much longer than I have.”

» READ MORE: Eagles think they finally drafted a ‘red star’ safety in Sydney Brown

The Eagles will now turn their attention to signing Georgia teammates Ringo and Smith. Smith, an athletic edge rusher, was the No. 30 overall pick on April 27, while Ringo, a corner fell to the Birds in the fourth round (No. 105 overall). Alongside Carter, the trio won back-to-back national championships at Georgia.