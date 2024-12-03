Eagles sign fullback Khari Blasingame to the practice squad

The Eagles have added a potential lead blocker for Saquon Barkley.

Khari Blasingame, a fullback, signed with the Eagles’ practice squad on Tuesday. He figures to serve as a replacement for Ben VanSumeren, the inside linebacker-turned-fullback who suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice last week.

The 28-year-old Blasingame was on the Chicago Bears for the last three seasons until his release in late October. Blasingame has played 10 snaps, all as a run blocker, in two games this season.

He went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2019 and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. His stint with the Vikings was short-lived, as the Tennessee Titans signed him off of their practice squad to the active roster in November that year.

Blasingame has played in 66 games across six combined seasons with the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears, with 97.6% of his 458 snaps in the run game coming as a blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.

Blasingame is the first fullback on the Eagles practice squad since Andrew Bonnet in 2016. If he is elevated to the game day roster this season, he would be the first bona fide fullback to suit up in a game for the Eagles since Stanley Havili in 2012.

Additionally, the Eagles released wide receiver John Ross from the practice squad/injured list.