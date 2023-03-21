Eagles sign free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow, formerly of the Bears

After losing starting linebackers T.J. Edwards (Chicago) and Kyzir White (Arizona) in free agency, the Eagles have started to address the position.

On Tuesday, the team agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow. Morrow played in all 17 games for the Bears this past season. He recorded a career-best 116 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss with two passes defensed and one interception.

Morrow, who turns 28 in July, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Division III Greenville in 2017, when he signed with the Raiders. Over his first four seasons with the Raiders, Morrow compiled 254 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles with 20 passes defensed. He missed the entire 2021 season with a foot injury.

The Eagles will need to continue to address their losses on defense after multiple starters departed in free agency, including Edwards, White, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, and safeties Marcus Epps and C.J Gardner-Johnson. Aside from Morrow, inside linebackers on the depth chart include second-year Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley, Christian Elliss, and Davion Taylor.

