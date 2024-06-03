Eagles sign Max Scharping, an experienced starting guard

The Eagles continued to add depth to the offensive line on Monday, signing 27-year-old guard Max Scharping.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Scharping was the second round, No. 55 overall pick by the Houston Texans in 2019 out of Northern Illinois. He played three seasons with the Texans, making 33 starts in 48 games. Scharping was primarily a tackle at Northern Illinois, but he spent his first two NFL seasons playing mostly at left guard before switching to right guard in his last season with the Texans.

Going into the 2022 season, the Texans waived Scharping and the Cincinnati Bengals claimed him the next day. He started three games total with the Bengals, each of which occurred in the 2022 postseason after starting right guard Alex Cappa sustained an ankle injury in the regular-season finale.

» READ MORE: Tyler Steen looks to earn the Eagles’ starting right guard role

Scharping brings starting guard experience to an Eagles offensive line room undergoing a transition at right guard. With Jason Kelce’s retirement, Cam Jurgens is slated to move from right guard to center, the position he played in college at Nebraska. Second-year guard Tyler Steen is in the pole position to assume the starting right guard job, taking reps with the starters during organized team activities last week.

The offseason additions of players like Scharping and Matt Hennessy, who each have experience at multiple spots along the offensive line, give the Eagles options to compete for depth roles going into camp.