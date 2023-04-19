Source: Eagles to sign former Falcons and St. Joe’s Prep wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus

The Eagles are signing former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Wednesday evening. The terms of the deal were not released.

Zaccheaus, who was born in Plainfield and grew up in Magnolia, attended St. Joseph’s Prep before attending college at the University of Virginia.

The 5-foot-8, 193-pound wide receiver signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and made the team’s 53-man roster out of training camp. He’s spent the past four seasons with the Falcons, compiling 94 catches, 1,328 receiving yards (14.1 average), and eight touchdowns.

Zaccheaus, who turns 26 in July, was teammates this past season with new Eagles backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. Zaccheaus recorded a career-best 40 receptions, 533 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in 2022. He did most of his work out of the slot, playing 53.5% of his snaps there, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles lost wideout Zach Pascal to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency. The wide receivers on the team’s roster include A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Britain Covey, Greg Ward, Devon Allen, Tyrie Cleveland, and now Zaccheaus. In their first season together as teammates, Brown and Smith set franchise records in most receiving yards and receptions, respectively.

