Eagles stats: Jalen Hurts gets plenty of time in pocket; Four-turnover day proves costly

The Eagles saw their spotless record ruined on Sunday in their 20-14 loss to the New York Jets, dropping to 5-1 on the season.

Here are four stats that stand out from Week 6.

3.4

In his first regular-season loss since Week 10 last year to the Washington Commanders, quarterback Jalen Hurts had an average of 3.4 seconds to throw on every pass attempt excluding sacks, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That average amount of time to throw ranked second among all quarterbacks in Week 6, trailing only Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (3.54 seconds).

So, while the Eagles had two backup offensive linemen in for the majority of the game in right guard Sua Opeta and right tackle Jack Driscoll, they did not evidently resort to a quick passing game to try and nullify the Jets’ pass rush. On one of Hurts’ three interceptions, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson beat Driscoll and hit Hurts’ arm as he was making a throw in the pocket.

According to Pro Football Focus, Driscoll allowed a team-high eight pressures (one sack, one hit, six hurries) against the Jets. By PFF’s measurements, the last Eagles offensive lineman to concede eight pressures in a game was Jamon Brown against the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. After the game, center Jason Kelce hesitated to blame the Eagles’ offensive issues solely on pressure.

“Pressure certainly didn’t help,” Kelce said. “I think everybody kind of shared in having moments of mistakes. So I have to go back and look. I don’t think it was any one thing. I think everybody kind of had their moments in the second half of stalling drives out or doing things to hurt us.”

0

The Eagles did not score any points in the second half, their first time doing so since Week 3 last season against the Commanders, although the Eagles led that game by 24-0 after the first half and won, 24-8. This season, the Jets have not allowed a second-half touchdown in five of their six games.

In three of those six games, the Jets have faced 2022 Pro Bowl quarterbacks in Hurts, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. According to the team, the Jets held those quarterbacks to a combined 74 completions on 114 attempts (64.9%) with three touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 62.1 passer rating.

“We didn’t play to our standard today,” Hurts said. “So you turn the ball over as much as we did. Very, very unfortunate on two of them, I feel. But you’ve just got to control the things that you can.”

-4

The Eagles had a minus-4 turnover differential (three interceptions, one fumble lost), conceding 11 points off turnovers to the Jets.

They have not had a minus-4 turnover differential since Week 12 of the 2021 season in their 13-7 loss to the New York Giants. In that game, Hurts also threw three interceptions and running back Boston Scott lost a fumble. Those two games marked the only occasions in which Hurts has thrown three interceptions in an NFL game.

Last season, the Eagles committed four turnovers in two games (Week 10 against the Commanders and Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, a 40-34 loss), but their opponents also turned the ball over in those games (the Commanders twice, the Cowboys once).

“We gave them too many opportunities and [the Jets] did a great job of attacking the ball and turning the ball over,” Hurts said on Sunday.

564

In his last four games, wide receiver A.J. Brown has collected 564 yards and two touchdowns on 42 catches. Brown’s 125-plus receiving yard performances in his last four games mark the longest streak in the NFL since 2014, according to Stathead. That season, then-Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. totaled 606 yards and seven touchdowns on 43 receptions in four games (Dec. 7-28, 2014).

The record for consecutive 125-plus-yard receiving performances is five, which was set by former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson during the 2012 season (Nov. 4-Dec. 2, 2012). In that span, he racked up 790 yards and four touchdowns on 45 catches.

According to the team, Brown is the third Eagle to have 100-plus receiving yards in four straight games in a season, in addition to Terrell Owens (five games, 2004) and Mike Quick (four games, 1983).

