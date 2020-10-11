The new Eagles receiver’s chemistry with Carson Wentz during the 38-29 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was one of the only bright spots on an offense playing with more backups than expected starters these days. One week after catching a 42-yard pass for the go-ahead touchdown in the win against the San Francisco 49ers, Fulgham had 10 catches for 152 yards, a touchdown, and at least one regret: Not being more mindful before throwing the ball into the stands on his score.