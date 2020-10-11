But Joe Haden got his hands inside Fulgham on a third-and-5 slant from the Steelers' 39, (it could have been pass interference on a day when nearly everything else was) and Doug Pederson elected to let Jake Elliott try to give the visitors their first lead from 57 yards. He had the distance, but was wide right. It took the Steelers just three plays for Roethlisberger to find rookie receiver Chase Claypool wide open down the middle for his fourth touchdown of the game, putting away the Eagles.