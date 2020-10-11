PITTSBURGH — You can call this a plucky effort against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, but you also must call it a loss, and you have to call the Eagles 1-3-1, heading into next week’s home matchup with the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens.
The Eagles made horrible mistakes, took bad penalties, lost Lane Johnson (again) to an ankle injury, saw top corner Darius Slay leave the game in the fourth quarter, and generated no offense for much of the first half Sunday. Yet, thanks to some grit and a 10-catch, 152-yard performance by Travis Fulgham, they had a chance to win in the final minutes. They couldn’t pull it off, and lost, 38-29.
Duke Riley forced an Eric Ebron fumble, and Cre’Von LeBlanc recovered, giving the Eagles the ball at their 45 with 3 minutes, 18 seconds remaining, down by 31-29.
A properly executed drive could have scored the go-ahead touchdown and maybe left Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with not a lot of time to mount a comeback.
But Joe Haden got his hands inside Fulgham on a third-and-5 slant from the Steelers' 39, (it could have been pass interference on a day when nearly everything else was) and Doug Pederson elected to let Jake Elliott try to give the visitors their first lead from 57 yards. He had the distance, but was wide right. It took the Steelers just three plays for Roethlisberger to find rookie receiver Chase Claypool wide open down the middle for his fourth touchdown of the game, putting away the Eagles.
Carson Wentz played his best game of the season, though he was intercepted twice, once on a final-minutes desperation heave. Wentz finished 20-for-35 for 258 yards, two touchdowns, and the two picks. Outside of Fulgham, he didn’t have much to work with in the passing game, and after Johnson left, the O-line was Jason Kelce and four backups.
Not a winning formula unless you eliminate mistakes, and the Eagles didn’t.
Earlier, the Eagles were both lucky and unlucky to get out of the first quarter at 7-7. Lucky in that Miles Sanders' 74-yard touchdown run — the team’s longest since a Brian Mitchell 85-yarder in 2000 — was pretty much literally the only offense they generated.
Unlucky in that a really questionable pass-interference call on Darius Slay set up the Steelers' touchdown.
In the second quarter, Roethlisberger found Claypool for a 32-yard touchdown, but Wentz generated a 76-yard, 10-play drive, fueled by three Fulgham catches, for 38 yards, to get the Eagles even at 14.
That didn’t last long.
The Steelers drove for a field goal, but left the Eagles with time to go ahead or at least match them before the half. Wentz converted third-and-18, finding Fulgham at the Eagles' 38, but then rookie John Hightower skipped an opportunity to get out of bounds on a 9-yard catch, and the Eagles had to use the second of their three timeouts.
They used the third timeout after a Sanders run. On third-and-10 from the Steelers' 49, Wentz found Hightower at the back of the end zone, but the ball whistled right through the rookie’s hands. Then, on fourth down, Wentz found J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at the Steelers' 12, but the clock ran out before the Eagles could spike the ball.
This was a harbinger of what was to come.
The Steelers made it 24-14 on a third-quarter TD pass to Claypool, his third of the day, set up by a 58-yard misdirection run by wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. Misdirection has killed the Eagles through the first five weeks of the season.
Then Wentz threw one way, Zach Ertz was bumped off the route, ended up going the other way, and Steven Nelson’s interception set the Steelers up on the Eagles' 23. They made it 31-14 four plays later.
Wentz brought the Eagles back with the benefit of a pass-interference call that gave them a first down at the Steelers' 16. Three plays later, he found Greg Ward on a fade. The two-point pass to Hightower made it 31-22.
It was 31-29 when Wentz found Fulgham for the second-year wideout’s second touchdown in as many weeks, from four yards out, with 11:21 remaining, but the Eagles never took the lead.