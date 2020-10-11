Given the injuries to both their offensive line and receiving corps, the fact that the Eagles managed to put up 29 points on the Steelers is nothing short of a miracle. But for the third time in five games, Jim Schwartz’s defense coughed up 27-plus points. Their third-down ineptitude against Ben Roethlisberger — the Steelers converted 11 of 15 third-down tries — was painful to watch. They’ve got a good pass rush, but the back end of the defense just isn’t getting the job done as they struggle to convert to a mostly man-coverage defense.