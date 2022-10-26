The target that hovers over the Eagles continues to grow each day.

Coming off their bye week, the Eagles (6-0) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. Over the last several days, coach Nick Sirianni provided his assistants with particular assignments in an effort to improve his unbeaten group.

Meanwhile, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is quickly turning the page. The Steelers lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night: Trailing 16-10, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was picked off in the end zone during the game’s final moments.

Over 15 seasons, Tomlin has never finished with a losing record. But at three games under .500, with a cross-state trip looming to face one of the NFL’s hottest teams, the Steelers coach needs to turn his team’s fortunes around.

During a 30-minute session with local reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Tomlin spent a large portion of the beginning of his availability dissecting the Eagles.

“Undefeated group in their venue — it is an awesome challenge,” Tomlin said. “I see some really tangible reasons why they’re undefeated to be quite honest with you. They’re plus-12 in the turnover game. They’ve gotten 14 turnovers on defense. They have corners who are a veteran group. They’re highly ball-aware, they have good ball skills. They have a front that applies pressure and creates an environment where turnovers happen.

“If you watch their sack reel, their rushers are not only trying to take down the quarterback, but they’re trying to take down the ball. They get a lot of sack fumbles because of it. They’ve only turned the ball over two times over six football games.”

Tomlin highlighted multiple Eagles: quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins, center Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson, defensive tackles Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Jordan Davis, pass rushers Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Haason Reddick, and cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Although Tomlin acknowledged he didn’t spend much time scouting Hurts during his predraft process in 2020, his admiration for the 24-year-old quarterback is evident. Tomlin spoke at length about Hurts, who has garnered a spot in the NFL’s MVP conversation.

“They’re unbelievably efficient in maintaining possession of the ball, and it starts with their quarterback, Jalen Hurts,” Tomlin said. “Man, I’ve just got so much respect for him, and the way he plays the position. His intangible qualities, his leadership skills, his prudent decision-making, his prudent use of mobility. It’s all really good. That’s why they have very little negativity in their offense. They utilize his mobility schematically in situational moments. It’s a challenge for the defenses on possession downs and tight red zone. His ball security and the ball skills in the secondary are significant reasons why they’re an undefeated group.

“They’ve got a good offense. It’s going to be a big-time challenge from our perspective. When they have weapons like that, it’s not about shutting them down and everything they do. It’s about prioritizing when we get focused and what components of their offense. We’ve got to put together a really good plan, and we’ve got to execute that plan.”

Regarding their own quarterback situation, the Steelers have dealt with some controversy. Following the retirement of franchise icon Ben Roethlisberger in January, the team began the season with Mitchell Trubisky under center, but it quickly pivoted to Pickett — the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 draft — in Week 4. According to Pro Football Reference, Tomlin is 19-20-1 without Roethlisberger.

In line with Tomlin’s point, the Eagles defense is forcing turnovers at a prolific pace. The Eagles rank first in the league in turnover differential (plus-12). Hurts has thrown only two interceptions with zero fumbles lost, while the defense has recorded nine interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

Whether that type of performance is sustainable remains to be seen, but defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is reaping the benefits from improved personnel. On a related note with Gannon’s unit preparing for Pickett, the Eagles have also feasted against inexperienced quarterbacks like Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence (five turnovers in Week 4) and Dallas’ Cooper Rush (three interceptions in Week 6).

Tomlin began the week by offering his observations of the NFL’s only undefeated team. In an attempt to remain perfect, Sirianni will aim to combat that with his own creative game plan starting Wednesday, when practice resumes at the NovaCare Complex following the bye week.

Sirianni said last week: “I think being 6-0 is awesome, but I think you can put your foot on everybody and say, ‘You like this? This feel good? All right, then we got to keep going and really dive in even harder.’”