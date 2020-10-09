“It’s a lot of emotions, to be honest,” Sanders said. “The way our city is set up, guys like me, young African Americans coming out of Pittsburgh, this stuff isn’t guaranteed or promised to anybody. I know so many players that I played with, so many friends that could be doing something successful, or be in the same position as me, but they took the wrong route. I’m just blessed and happy that I’m living my dream finally. Being from Pittsburgh and going back to my city and playing in my city, it means a lot to me.”