Originally, the Eagles were targeting Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh for the return of wide receiver Alshon Jeffery from a foot injury that caused him to undergo surgery last December. But Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that an undisclosed illness — which Pederson said is not COVID-19 — has kept Jeffery from getting in the full week of practice the team thinks is necessary for Jeffery to appear in a game, so he will not be active against the Steelers.