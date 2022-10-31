Merrill Reese, currently in his 46th season as the radio voice of the Eagles, is the NFL’s longest tenured announcer.

With Sunday’s Eagles game a blowout in the fourth quarter, CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo took a minute to praise Reese and his longtime partner, former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick.

“This is my favorite hometown broadcast team,” Nantz said. “Boy, do I love those two guys … Get a chance to listen to them, and you can with all the apps. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

“Absolutely,” Romo added. “And if you’re annoyed with me, which, sure, I think most people are right now, tune in over there.”

“So you do a promo against yourself?” Nantz shot back.

“I’m just honest,” Romo responded.

This isn’t the first time Reese has received a shout-out from a national TV crew. During the Eagles’ Week 2 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, new ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said Reese visited their booth at halftime and praised Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, saying, “That’s as good as I’ve seen a quarterback play here in a long time.”

“If he says it, I’ll go with it,” Buck said during the broadcast, with Troy Aikman adding,” He’s pretty much seen them all, right?”

Buck told The Inquirer in 2019 he’s a huge fan of Reese, in part because he reminds him of his own father, legendary broadcaster Jack Buck.

“He’s great. His emotions are on his sleeve,” Buck said. “I almost hear some of my dad because I feel like there’s almost a crackle in his voice due to excitement when the team’s playing well, or the dejection when somebody completes a big pass or gets a touchdown against Philly.”

Fortunately for Eagles fans, Reese isn’t going anywhere soon. Earlier this year, he signed a new contract with 94.1 WIP will keep them in the Eagles booth through the 2024 season.

“There’s no false excitement in my voice. What you hear is totally what I feel,” Reese told the Inquirer before the start of the season. “I feel like I can do this for a long time to come. I just absolutely love every single second of it.”