Hey Eagles: Which Batman are you?

The Inquirer got a chance to ask around a dozen Philadelphia Eagles an important question during the the Super Bowl’s Opening Night in Phoenix: Which Batman are they?

Answers ranged from the swole to the smiley kind, because apparently Batman are a lot like the Seven Dwarves. The joke comes from the idea that there are only superheros — no sidekicks — on the Birds’ offense, so everyone gets to embody some form of the Dark Knight.

You know the basics: A.J Brown is Swole Batman, DeVonta Smith is Skinny Batman, and Quez Watkins is fast Batman.

But what about tight end Dallas Goedert? Tall Batman. (He’s 6-foot-5.)

And defensive Josh Sweat? Sweaty Batman, obviously.

Or assistant head coach Jemal Singleton? Dad Batman — or, as he likes to call it, the Batdad.

Watch the full Instagram reel to see the rest of the team’s Batman picks.