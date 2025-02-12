Forecast for Eagles Super Bowl parade is chilly, but sunny and tranquil

With the chance of snow, ice, rain, or any combination thereof officially posted at absolute zero, the only thing falling during Friday’s Super Bowl celebration will be showers of confetti.

A brief warmup Thursday should make the remnants of Tuesday night’s snow a memory, and Friday will dawn cold and clear.

Temperatures during the parade should be in the low and mid-30s, but a stiff wind blowing from the northwest — from the Philadelphia Museum of Art toward City Hall, and thus in the face of those participating in the parade — will drive wind chills into the 20s.

At the onset of the parade Friday in the late morning, temperatures are forecast to be just below freezing, with the steady winds near 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, and wind chills near 20.

By the time the speeches are expected to start, it should have warmed to about 35, the National Weather Service says, and while the winds will continue, wind chills will moderate to the upper 20s, and the February sun is gaining power by the day.

Coincidentally, conditions will be remarkably similar to what they were the last time the city hosted a Super Bowl parade, in 2018, when temperatures were in the low 30s and winds were gusting around 20 mph.

History will affirm that the cold did nothing to chill the fervor of that crowd, or the voice of the Mummery-clad Jason Kelce, who delivered what became an epic speech.