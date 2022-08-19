BEREA, Ohio — Jordan Mailata begged for one more rep.

After the Eagles left tackle was beaten by All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett in a one-on-one pass-rush drill during Friday’s joint practice with the Browns, Mailata wanted a rematch.

Garrett didn’t hesitate, and he granted Mailata his wish.

“Myles is a helluva player,” Mailata said. “I appreciate him trying to get me better every day.”

The second time around, Mailata stood his ground against one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

After the snap, Garrett executed a swim move and he appeared to be on pace to another victory, but Mailata quickly shifted his feet and used his large hands to halt Garrett’s initial momentum. Garrett kept his motor running and attempted to evade Mailata by getting lower to the ground to the point where he was nearly parallel to the field. But Mailata remained firm and secured the victory.

Moments after the drill, Mailata and Garrett whipped off their helmets and the two players shook hands in a show of respect for each other. The duo held a brief conversation before rejoining their respective teammates. At the conclusion of practice, Mailata sought out Garrett, and the players had a lengthier conversation, with Mailata seeking advice and pointers.

» READ MORE: Five favorite NFL futures for the 2022 season

“The loss, I’m going to take that and learn from it so it doesn’t happen again,” Mailata said. “I know the quality player he is. For me, he’s another hurdle I have to jump over. Eventually, we’ve got to face each other. He’s a great player.”

At 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds, Mailata has developed as one of the most promising offensive linemen in the league. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft after the Eagles saw the potential in the former Australian rugby player who had never played American football. Leading up to that draft, Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland hosted Mailata for a private workout, and he became infatuated with the Australia native. Mailata was deemed a long-term project at the time, when he said he knew “as little as peanuts” about football.

Over the last four years, Mailata clung onto Stoutland’s coaching and he relied on the leadership of veteran teammates such as Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, and Lane Johnson. Mailata’s ascension has been remarkable. One day before the 2021 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, Mailata signed a four-year extension worth up to $80 million, with $40.85 million in guaranteed salary. The Eagles granted Mailata that contract with hopes that he will serve as the blindside protector of quarterback Jalen Hurts for quite some time.

» READ MORE: Eagles practice: A.J. Brown ‘Mosses’ Browns; Haason Reddick flashes; Kenny Gainwell struggles New receiver A.J. Brown had one

“He’s the guy who comes in every day and takes the coaching,” Hurts said of Mailata. “He’s been raw early on, but having Lane in his back pocket and Coach [Stoutland] has been very beneficial for him. He just continues to get better and better and better.”

Similar to the reaction of many other teammates, linebacker Haason Reddick was shocked when he learned that Mailata only began playing football a few years ago.

“He just continues to progress,” Reddick said. “To see how far he’s come, I can only imagine how it was when he was first playing, especially at the NFL level. But to see him now as he continues to get more experience, he’s going to continue to get better.

“We’re already talking about how good he is — we’ll be talking about him being one of the best, if not the best.”

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and recap the two joint practices leading into the game. Watch at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday