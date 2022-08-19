BEREA, Ohio — The Eagles held their 14th open practice of the 2022 training camp on Friday and it was the second of two joint workouts with the Cleveland Browns at their practice facility. Here were my 10 observations from Days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13. Let’s get to the action from Day 14:

Mossed by Eagles

Randy Moss made a career of winning jump balls, so much that his name is now the word of choice when describing a receiver catching a contested pass. The Eagles have been lacking in the department for some time. Last season, for instance, Jalen Reagor (20%) and DeVonta Smith (40.7%) finished in the bottom third of NFL receivers in contested catch rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

But A.J. Brown, who caught more than 50% of contested balls in two previous seasons, should help improve the Eagles’ catch rate and give quarterback Jalen Hurts a big, physical target, particularly in the red zone. He had one of the best grabs of camp on a corner fade into the end zone on Friday. He reached his hands out in front of Browns cornerback Greedy Williams’ helmet and snatched the ball as if he owned it. Brown then stood over and stared at the grounded Williams.

Dallas Goedert has given the Eagles some air supremacy at tight end (64.3% contested catch rate last season). And he got in on the act when he Mossed the Browns D’Anthony Bell. The rookie safety seemingly had a sure interception on another corner fade by Hurts, but Goedert picked the ball clean before Bell had a chance.

While Smith wasn’t targeted much during red zone drills, he has shown in camp that he can elevate and that he looks stronger on the ball. Reagor has also won his share of contested balls this camp and scored a victory vs. Browns corner Parnell Motley on a Gardner Minshew toss.

Red dawn

The Eagles had one of the better red zone offenses in the NFL last season and finished eighth in converting possessions inside the 20 into touchdowns. They didn’t seem to miss a beat against the Browns. Brown and Goedert, go figure, were Hurts’ primary targets. On an early drop, Hurts hit Brown over the middle on a run-pass option. Whether it has been a concerted effort or not, the quarterback has worked in between the hashes more than he did last season.

Hurts and Goedert weren’t on the same page during a scramble drill and a toss sailed out of the back of the end zone. But a misdirection screen to the tight end was blocked up beautifully. Another RPO to Brown resulted in an errant misfire from Hurts. But he hit the receiver just inside the pylon for a touchdown a few plays later.

The Browns finished strong to end the first period. A man blitz forced Hurts to throw immediately to a receiver who wasn’t looking back. And Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan eased up before notching a sure sack. Hurts still scrambled and hit Smith in the end zone, but the play was essentially dead.

Running success

The Eagles’ red zone success in 2021 was also because of their running game and short-yardage production. Hurts is a weapon on the ground and the zone read had the Browns on their heels. He kept the ball and was aided by a downfield block from receiver Quez Watkins. Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t fooled the next time Hurts tried to run. But running back Kenny Gainwell broke off a long run — again with Watkins helping to seal off a lane — and Boston Scott did the same a set later.

Clowney stopped Scott in the backfield several plays later, but the running back burst through a gaping hole cleared by tackle Jordan Mailata and guard Landon Dickerson. “Jordan, that one goes on the tape,” Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland yelled.

Colleague Josh Tolentino has more on Mailata’s day. The tackle got to face off against Myles Garrett in one-on-ones after the Pro Bowl defensive end sat out Thursday. He appeared to win both matches, but Mailata said afterward that he felt he batted 1-for-2.

While the starting offense was able to pound it, the Eagles’ reserve units struggled to get anything going on the ground.

Kenny dodgers

Gainwell received praise from Nick Sirianni before practice. The Eagles coach focused on the running back’s blitz pickups on Thursday. But Gainwell has had an up-and-down camp in terms of catching the ball. He had another drop on Friday. What drew Sirianni’s wrath, though, were mental errors — it wasn’t exactly clear what he had done wrong — that compelled the coach to pull Gainwell off the field.

Gainwell did have a decent grab on a Hurts’ pass thrown slightly behind him during the last red zone set. But, overall, the second-year tailback might benefit from some live repetitions in the preseason.

Seeing Reddick

Haason Reddick didn’t exactly stand out in the first two weeks of camp. Having to face an All-Pro like Lane Johnson practice after practice will do that to even the best edge rushers. But the newly-acquired outside linebacker got the better of the Browns’ tackles on multiple occasions.

He used an inside move to get by tackle James Hudson in one-on-one drills. In team drills, Reddick blew by him again and forced Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett out of the pocket and to take a check-down. He generated pressure again and Brissett had to hurry his throw.

Josh Sweat, meanwhile, was creating havoc on the other side. I missed a lot of the Eagles defense during the first period. But Sweat was apparently in the Browns backfield for multiple sacks and tackles for losses. Colleague EJ Smith has more on his day and that of the other edge rushers.

Sweat must have still been on the mind of left tackle Jedrick Willis, Jr. when team drills continued. The Browns had three straight false starts at one point. I’m not sure if Willis was responsible for all three, but he was benched and inconsolable afterward.

Defensive highlights

In one-on-ones, defensive tackle Milton Williams disengaged from a Browns offensive linemen and easily got into the backfield. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis had a couple of bull rushes that were contained by Browns guard Michael Dunn. But when guard Hjalte Froholdt tried to quick-set him, Davis just cut inside and was gone.

The Eagles’ first unit handled the Browns in the last period, even before the false starts. Safety Marcus Epps broke up a pass to tight end Harrison Bryant. Cornerback Darius Slay had a pass breakup of his own when Brissett was a touch late to receiver Amari Cooper, although a false start negated the play. And after the Browns were assessed 15 yards in penalties, Brissett threw one up for grabs to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones that Epps knocked to the ground.

Reserve clause

Aside from the Reagor catch referenced above, Minshew had only three more pass attempts in team drills. He chucked one into the dirt when the Browns diagnosed a two-man route concept. He had a nice toss to receiver Deon Cain over the middle for a touchdown when he looked off his first read. And he hooked up with Scott on a screen.

The Eagles’ second-unit defense kept quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Browns’ second-team offense in check in the last period. A couple of short passes opened the set. But Watson inexplicably threw into double coverage in the back corner of the end zone that safeties K’Von Wallace and Andre Chachere had blanketed. “Don’t try me again, D-Wat!” Wallace yelled at his former Clemson teammate.

Wallace had maybe his best day of camp and considering his current spot on special teams (see below), he’s likely a sure bet to make the roster.

Rookie outside linebacker Kyron Johnson scored a sack-holding penalty double when he beat the right tackle. And team drills ended when officials whistled a play dead after Watson spun away from an Eagles rush that pressured him repeatedly.

Special first teams

You can figure out a number of bubble roster spots by paying attention to who plays on first-unit special teams. These roles aren’t written in stone, especially with a few players injured, but here’s how the Eagles’ kick return and kick coverage units looked:

Kick return: receiver Zach Pascal, Chachere, cornerback Zech McPhearson, defensive back Josiah Scott, cornerback Mac McCain, Wallace, linebacker Davion Taylor, linebacker Shaun Bradley, linebacker Patrick Johnson, tight end Jack Stoll, and Watkins as the returner.

Kick coverage: linebacker Nakobe Dean, Chachere, Epps, Scott, cornerback Josh Jobe, Wallace, Johnson, Taylor, Bradley, Stoll, and kicker Jake Elliott.

Injury update

Running back Miles Sanders remained sidelined with a hamstring injury. Sirianni said that he experienced tightness and soreness, but wouldn’t give a timetable for his return. The team, though, doesn’t consider the soft-tissue setback to be serious and expects Sanders to be ready by Week 1, a source said. Tight end Grant Calcaterra was a limited participant in practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring on the second day of camp.

The Eagles didn’t have any new additions and no apparent new injuries after Friday’s workout. The following didn’t practice: cornerback James Bradberry (groin), linebacker Christian Ellis (hamstring), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (toe), center Jason Kelce (elbow), and receiver Greg Ward (toe).

And a few leftovers …

Third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett completed a couple of red zone passes to receiver Britain Covey, the second for a touchdown. He may have had another score, but Stoll bobbled a pass and his momentum carried him out of bounds. Both Sirianni and tight ends coach Jason Michael laid into the Stoll. I’m pretty sure he didn’t want to bobble the ball. … Rookie quarterback Carson Strong didn’t get any team snaps again, but he did get some seven-on-seven action. I caught only his last pass, which sailed through the end zone and into an unsuspecting piece of orange padding. … The Eagles will have a closed walk-through on Saturday here ahead of Sunday’s preseason game with the Browns. They will have an off day on Monday before traveling to Miami on Tuesday for joint practices with the Dolphins on Wednesday and Thursday. The preseason finale at Miami will be next Saturday at 7 p.m.

