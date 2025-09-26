Eagles vs. Bucs predictions roundup: National experts’ picks for Week 4 in Tampa

After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in a come-from-behind victory on Sunday, the Eagles travel to Raymond James Stadium for a matchup against another undefeated team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In their last meeting almost exactly one year ago, the Eagles suffered a 33-16 loss to the Bucs. The Eagles went on to win 10 straight afterward.

Advertisement

Will Baker Mayfield lead the Bucs past the Eagles again and to a 4-0 record? Or will they suffer their first loss of the season to the defending Super Bowl champions? Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying …

Inquirer predictions

As always, we start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Olivia Reiner’s prediction for Sunday …

Tampa has been the backdrop for some Eagles nightmares under Nick Sirianni. They’ve gone 1-3 in their trips to Raymond James Stadium, including the playoffs. The heat was a real problem in the Week 4 loss last season, and it’s supposed to be steamy on Sunday. Plus, Todd Bowles has demonstrated a proficiency in pressuring Jalen Hurts and getting him out of a rhythm. Still, crazier things have happened than the Eagles beating the Bucs in Tampa. In fact, crazier things happened against the Rams. I learned my lesson last week — picking against the Eagles right now is a bad idea. Prediction: Eagles 28, Buccaneers 22 Olivia Reiner

To read more of Reiner’s take, plus how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

» READ MORE: Eagles still favored vs. Bucs; plus prop bets for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Baker Mayfield, and more

National media predictions

Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Sunday’s matchup …

ESPN: ESPN’s analysts are split. Six of their 10 panelists picked the Eagles. NFL.com: Four of the five NFL.com analysts are taking the Eagles. CBS Sports: Five of their eight panelists picked the Birds straight up. Sports Illustrated: Their experts are split on Sunday’s game. Three of seven panelists are taking the Eagles. USA Today: There’s a lean toward the Eagles at USA Today. Five of six panelists like the Birds. Bleacher Report: Similarly, five of seven Bleacher Report experts are picking the Eagles to win. Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 30-24.

» READ MORE: Bucs coach Todd Bowles is a Tush Push fan, but don’t call him a ‘hero’

Local media predictions

Here’s what some media members around Philadelphia think will happen in Tampa.