Eagles vs. Bucs predictions roundup: National experts’ picks for Week 4 in Tampa
Opinions are split as the Birds head into Sunday’s game as 3.5-point favorites.
After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in a come-from-behind victory on Sunday, the Eagles travel to Raymond James Stadium for a matchup against another undefeated team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In their last meeting almost exactly one year ago, the Eagles suffered a 33-16 loss to the Bucs. The Eagles went on to win 10 straight afterward.
Will Baker Mayfield lead the Bucs past the Eagles again and to a 4-0 record? Or will they suffer their first loss of the season to the defending Super Bowl champions? Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying …
Inquirer predictions
As always, we start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Olivia Reiner’s prediction for Sunday …
To read more of Reiner’s take, plus how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.
» READ MORE: Eagles still favored vs. Bucs; plus prop bets for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Baker Mayfield, and more
National media predictions
Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Sunday’s matchup …
ESPN: ESPN’s analysts are split. Six of their 10 panelists picked the Eagles.
NFL.com: Four of the five NFL.com analysts are taking the Eagles.
CBS Sports: Five of their eight panelists picked the Birds straight up.
Sports Illustrated: Their experts are split on Sunday’s game. Three of seven panelists are taking the Eagles.
USA Today: There’s a lean toward the Eagles at USA Today. Five of six panelists like the Birds.
Bleacher Report: Similarly, five of seven Bleacher Report experts are picking the Eagles to win.
Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 30-24.
» READ MORE: Bucs coach Todd Bowles is a Tush Push fan, but don’t call him a ‘hero’
Local media predictions
Here’s what some media members around Philadelphia think will happen in Tampa.
PhillyVoice: Jimmy Kempski is picking the Eagles.
Delaware Online: Nine of 12 panelists like the Birds.