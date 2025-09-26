Eagles vs. Bucs predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 4

The Eagles once again travel to Tampa, Fla., for a Week 4, 1 p.m. game in the heat against the Buccaneers, a team that has their number.

They are 1-4 against the Bucs in the Nick Sirianni era. Their 2023 collapse ended with a blowout at Raymond James Stadium, and they were again dominated last season, a loss that wasn’t all bad since it led to a flipping of the script after the Eagles’ bye week.

Advertisement

Both teams are 3-0 and have taken interesting paths to get there. Which team will win on Sunday? Here’s our writers’ predictions:

Jeff Neiburg

I don’t believe in ghosts. I don’t think buildings can be haunted. But there’s something about Raymond James Stadium right now that gives the Eagles fits.

There are reasons to be confident that they can snap the spell. Jalen Hurts will have three of his most important offensive pieces: Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, none of whom played in last season’s disaster. The Eagles haven’t lost a game Hurts has started and finished since their last trip to Tampa. And as last Sunday proved, it’s hard to beat the Eagles.

That being said, I’m a perfect 3-for-3 with my preseason game-by-game predictions, and I had this game as a loss before the season. I’m going to stick with it and ride that perfection until the streak ends.

» READ MORE: Sielski: Let’s delve into the Eagles’ weird and unhappy history with the Tampa Bay Bucs

The offense is going to need to show me the second half of Week 3 wasn’t an aberration. The Eagles are going to need to be better at stopping the run. They’re going to need to be better at protecting Hurts.

It’s going to be hot, and while the heat works both ways, it will be a factor.

The Bucs, like the Eagles, have gotten by with a few squeakers against worse competition, but they’re the home team and have a psychological edge. It’s stupid to pick against the Eagles right now, but I’ve been called worse than that.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Eagles 24

Olivia Reiner

The nonsectarian football gods have favorites and right now, their favorites are the Eagles.

Philadelphia keeps finding ways to win. In Week 3, it was Jordan Davis sealing the come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Rams with a field goal block. Their victories aren’t glamorous, but last week was an encouraging step forward for an offense beginning to show signs of life.

Can they build on that performance this week? Unlike their most recent trip to Tampa when Brown (hamstring), Smith (concussion), and Johnson (concussion) were inactive, Hurts will have his most important players in the offense at his disposal. Meanwhile, the Bucs are banged up. Six-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) won’t play. The offensive line is depleted, with backups expected to play at right guard and right tackle.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Bucs film preview: Todd Bowles will blitz Jalen Hurts heavily, Bucky Irving’s versatiltiy, and more

Tampa has been the backdrop for some Eagles nightmares under Sirianni. They’ve gone 1-3 in their trips to Raymond James Stadium, including the playoffs. The heat was a real problem in the Week 4 loss last season, and it’s supposed to be steamy on Sunday. Plus, Todd Bowles has demonstrated a proficiency in pressuring Hurts and getting him out of a rhythm.

Still, crazier things have happened than the Eagles beating the Bucs in Tampa. In fact, crazier things happened against the Rams. I learned my lesson last week — picking against the Eagles right now is a bad idea.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Buccaneers 22

Matt Breen

So much has been made of the Eagles’ struggles so far with the passing game but the performance of Saquon Barkley — 3.3 yards per carry vs. 5.8 last season — is the bigger concern. Barkley isn’t going to run again for 2,000 but the Eagles need more from their running game as the season rolls on. But the Bucs present a stiff test as they’ve allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards this season. Bijan Robinson cracked them with an electric 50-yard receiving TD in Week 1 but gained just 24 rushing yards on 12 carries. There might not be a path to run against the Bucs so the best route to a win on Sunday will be playing the way the Eagles did in the second half against the Rams. Brown said he wants the Birds to “let your killers do their thing.” That’s how they can exploit a defense that has so far only faced Michael Penix, C.J. Stroud, and Tyrod Taylor.

Tampa head coach Todd Bowles has Hurts’ number but remember Hurts was without Brown, Smith, and Johnson last season when he struggled against the defensive maestro. Hurts looked excellent in the second half against the Rams as he leaned on Brown and Smith. Expect Hurts to do the same on Sunday as he gets one back against Bowles.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Buccaneers 17