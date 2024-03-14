The NFL is investigating the Eagles for tampering with Saquon Barkley

The NFL is looking into the Eagles’ negotiation process with Saquon Barkley for potential tampering, a league source confirmed Thursday.

The subject of the investigation surrounds whether Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had contact with the star running back during the league’s negotiation window earlier this week, contact that would have been impermissible as team executives are only permitted to speak with players’ representatives unless a player doesn’t have an agent.

Barkley signed a three-year deal worth up to $37.75 million with the Eagles on Monday, leaving the New York Giants in favor of their division rival on the first day of the legal tampering period. During a news conference the following day, Penn State head coach James Franklin suggested Barkley, a former standout with the Nittany Lions, had a conversation with Roseman before signing with the Eagles.

”He said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him … not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that, but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan bases as well,” Franklin said.

When asked about Franklin’s claim, an Eagles spokesperson directed The Inquirer to the team’s denial in a story published on Pro Football Talk on Wednesday, stating that the team’s recruitment efforts are always done through a player’s agent.

According to an ESPN report, the Giants did not file a complaint as of Wednesday night. The NFL is also looking into the Atlanta Falcons’ negotiation process with former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins as well. During his introductory news conference Wednesday night, Cousins said he spoke with the Falcons’ athletic trainer the day before.

Tampering investigations surrounding free agents aren’t rare for the NFL, although there aren’t many examples of teams facing punishment as a result. The Kansas City Chiefs were docked a third-round pick in 2015 for having impermissible contact with former Eagles receiver Jeremy Maclin.