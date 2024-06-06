Eagles move on from VP of player performance Ted Rath

The Eagles have moved on from Ted Rath, their vice president of player performance, NFL sources said. ESPN was first with the report.

Rath oversaw the team’s sports science and strength and conditioning staffs. He joined the Eagles during the 2020 offseason as director of sports performance and was promoted to vice president the following year.

The Eagles saw a marked improvement in their overall health in 2022, and Rath’s methods, which involved less training, were said to have made an impact. He was named the NFL’s top strength and conditioning coach for a second time following the season, which ended with a loss in Super Bowl LVII.

The team took a step back in 2023 in that regard, however, and some Eagles staff members felt the players — particularly key ones like defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter — were not in the shape they needed to be in late last season.

The Eagles aren’t expected to replace Rath and will spread out his responsibilities among other performance staffers.

Rath previously worked for the Rams, Dolphins, and Lions. In Los Angeles, he also became known as Rams coach Sean McVay’s “get-back guy,” because he often kept the coach from straying too far onto the field. In Philadelphia, Rath could be seen aggressively running to Eagles players who were tackled onto the sideline and scooping them up, which garnered him a lot of television face time.

Other staff moves

Aside from Dom DiSandro adding on a coaching operations title for game days, the Eagles announced the following title changes:

Football operations

Bryce Johnston — Senior Vice President/Tertiary Football Executive, Adam Berry — Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy, Jeff Scott — Vice President of Football Operations, Connor Barwin — Head of Football Development and Strategy, Katie David — Chief of Staff to the General Manager, Zach Drapkin — Senior Quantitative Analyst, Matt Leo — Player Development Assistant.

Scouting

Charles Walls — Vice President of Player Personnel, Alan Wolking — Vice President of Player Personnel, Brandon Hunt — Senior Director of Scouting, Phil Bhaya — Director of Player Personnel, Ameena Soliman — Director of Football Operations/Pro Scout, Jeremy Gray — Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Cam Bradfield — Southwest Area Scout, Terrence Braxton — Player Personnel Coordinator

Sports medicine and performance

Fernando Noriega — Director of Player Performance and Sports Science/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Ben Wagner — Associate Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Dustin Woods — Interpersonal Performance Director/Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach.

The Eagles also announced the following new hires:

Football operations

Isabel Pantle — quantitative analyst.

Scouting

Laurel McHale — scouting assistant, Duke Tobin — scouting assistant.