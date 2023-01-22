Eagles announce NFC championship game ticket information

Eagles tickets for the NFC championship game at the Linc will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m, the team announced Sunday morning.

With a limited number of tickets for sale, and interest high in watching the Birds potentially punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, the Eagles suggest fans log on to Ticketmaster right at 10 a.m. for the best shot to purchase seats at face value.

There will be a four-ticket limit per household for the game, which is scheduled to take place Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.

The Eagles will face the winner of tonight’s NFC divisional round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboy and San Francisco 49ers. That game is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. tonight on Fox.

The Eagles went 1-1 against the Cowboys during the regular season, but haven’t faced the 49ers since the 2021 season, when San Francisco’s defense held Jalen Hurts and the Birds offense to just 11 points.

The last time the Eagles hosted the NFC Championship game was 2018, when they handily defeated the Minnesota Vikings and went on to win Super Bowl LII against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.