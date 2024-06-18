Eagles tickets go on sale this morning. Here’s what we know.

Feeling lucky? Then you might just walk away from your computer today with some Eagles tickets.

The Birds are placing a limited number of single-game tickets for their 2024 home games on sale Tuesday morning. Tickets to the team’s only open practice at the Linc in August will also be available to purchase.

Prior to today, the only tickets available since the full Eagles schedule was announced last month have been resale seats from season ticket holders. And those are pricey — as of Tuesday morning, the cheapest tickets The Inquirer saw on resale sites were to the Birds’ Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants. Even without a date, two upper-level seats to that game will set you back nearly $420, including Ticketmaster’s fees.

What time will Eagles tickets go on sale?

The Eagles said single-game tickets will be available on Ticketmaster through the team’s website beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with a limit of four tickets per household.

If you want the best chance at nabbing tickets, plan to be in front of your computer and on the Ticketmaster website at least 10 minutes before they go on sale. You’ll need to pick the game you want to see — you won’t have time to purchase tickets to multiple games — and at 10 a.m. you’ll be added to the ticket-purchasing queue. If you’re lucky, you’ll be shown a list of the tickets available, but you’ll need to act fast, since other fans will be attempting to get tickets simultaneously.

Despite that, expect to walk away disappointed.

The Eagles are only placing the small amount of tickets not already sold to season ticket holders or allocated to players and other teams. With expectations sky high for the team, there will certainly be way more demand for tickets than actual seats available.

This isn’t a new problem. For years, hopeful Eagles fans without season tickets have turned irate at the few seats available for sale at face value and problems with Ticketmaster’s website. Fans in Brazil voiced similar complaints last week, when the limited number of seats available for the Birds’ season-opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo were gone within minutes.

The Eagles are offering a travel package to Brazil through the NFL that begins at $1,605 before fees that includes a ticket to the game and access to the team’s pregame party. Though anything out of the nosebleed section of Corinthians Arena will cost you more than $2,200 a ticket as of Tuesday morning.

Tickets for Eagles open practice at the Linc will also go on sale

In addition to the eight home games in Philly, Eagles fans will also be able to purchase tickets for the team’s open practice at the Linc on Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to the open practice will cost $10, with all proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation. Children under the age of two won’t need a ticket, and parking will be free. Fans can also purchase $35 VIP tickets the team said “will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice.”

Eagles players are scheduled to report to training camp on July 23. The team has not yet announced practices dates or times.

Eagles have some road games close to Philly, but tickets are already expensive

In addition to their eight home games at the Linc, the Eagles have three road games within a couple hours drive from Philly.

As of Tuesday morning, the least expensive option would be grabbing tickets at MetLife Stadium in northern New Jersey for the Eagles’ Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants. Single tickets are starting at about $150 plus fees.

Seats in M&T Bank Stadium for the Birds Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 1 are a bit more expensive, starting at $300 per seat, up about $40 since just last week.

In Week 16 the Birds will be in Washington, D.C., to face the Commanders on Dec. 22, and seats for that game are starting around $200 a ticket.

Eagles 2024 schedule

The Eagles’ full 2024 schedule was released last month, and features five prime time games and a lot of 1 p.m. starts, especially compared to last season. The NFL is also breaking a two-decade trend between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys by taking one game out of prime time and giving it to CBS for the first time since 2003.

In Week 2, the Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field, which will also feature new ESPN analyst Jason Kelce. Overall, the Eagles are on the road a lot to start the season and have an early bye in Week 5.

Here’s the full Eagles 2024 schedule:

Week 1: Packers at Eagles (in Brazil), Friday, Sept. 6 (8:15 p.m., Peacock, NBC10) Week 2: Falcons at Eagles, Monday, Sept. 16 (8:15 p.m., ESPN) Week 3: Eagles at Saints, Sunday, Sept. 22 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 4: Eagles at Bucs, Sunday, Sept. 29 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 5: BYE Week 6: Browns at Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 7: Eagles at Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 8: Eagles at Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27 (4:25 p.m., CBS) Week 9: Jaguars at Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3 (8:20 p.m., NBC) Week 10: Eagles at Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 10 (4:25 p.m., CBS) Week 11: Commanders at Eagles, Thursday, Nov. 14 (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video) Week 12: Eagles at Rams, Sunday, Nov. 24 (8:20 p.m., NBC) Week 13: Eagles at Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1 (4:25 p.m., CBS) Week 14: Panthers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 8 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 15: Steelers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15 (4:25 p.m., Fox) Week 16: Eagles at Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 22 (1 p.m., Fox) Week 17: Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29 (4:25 p.m., Fox) Week 18: Giants at Eagles (TBD)

Eagles 2024 preseason schedule