There was a point early in Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew’s career when he hated tight end Tyree Jackson.

Back in 2019, Minshew and Jackson were teammates on the South team for the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Minshew had just concluded his final year at Washington State, where he led the NCAA in passing yards per game, while Jackson had starred as a quarterback for the University at Buffalo. Being part of the same quarterback room, Minshew and Jackson were competing for snaps and looks from NFL scouts and general managers throughout the week leading up to the Senior Bowl.

Nearly four years and one position change later, the duo has formed a dynamic bond while playing together with the Eagles.

“Naturally, I hated the dude,” Minshew says now. “I’m pretty sure he hated me, too. But we just ended up being two super competitive guys who loved what we do.”

When the Eagles acquired Minshew in a trade with the Jaguars in August 2021, the quarterback worked heavily with the scout-team offense. Through those reps, Minshew quickly formed a bond with Jackson, who transitioned from quarterback to tight end after college. Minshew labels Jackson as his “unofficial favorite target” in practice.

The chemistry between the two players was on display during the 2021 regular-season finale against the Cowboys, when Jackson scored a touchdown on his first career reception — a 3-yard shovel pass from Minshew. Unfortunately for Jackson, he tore an ACL later in that game.

Over the past 10 months, Jackson has been attacking his rehab. He began the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. This week, Jackson was activated from injured reserve.

“Tyree is always locked in,” rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra said. " I feel like if I ever have a question, I know I can go to him, and he’ll give me a straight answer. Obviously being hurt sucks, but I’ve seen him come in every day ready to go.”

Coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t revealed whether Jackson will suit up Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles currently have a large hole to fill at tight end. Starter Dallas Goedert sustained a shoulder injury this past Monday and was subsequently placed on IR, effectively knocking him out for the next four games.

“He’s been practicing,” Sirianni said of Jackson. “We’re not just going to throw him out there if we didn’t think he was ready. We’ll see how it goes, but he’s been having good practices the last couple of weeks, and we’re confident in him that he is going to pick up where he left off last season.”

If called upon, Jackson is confident he’ll be ready. Jackson said he put on about 15 pounds of muscle during his rehab — without losing any speed. The 6-foot-7 tight end weighs around 263.

“It’s tough losing all that time,” Jackson said. “But I still was working each day. Running routes, blocking, everything. There was [a] silver lining in it. I’m feeling good. The strength staff did a really good job with me these past [10 months] making me stronger. It was tough rehabbing, but I’m really excited to get back out there.”

Said Minshew: “He’s a really hard worker. The only way for the team to be great is for each individual to reach their ceiling. Seeing his transformation and the work he’s put in to turn himself into a really good tight end, it’s been awesome to watch. He’s a hard-working dude, definitely one of my favorite teammates.

“He’s really big, really fast, that obviously helps. But he also sees it from a quarterback’s point of view. We’re speaking the same language from that perspective. He has really high football IQ.”

