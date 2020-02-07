Rath was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery last year and was not with the Rams for the NFC championship game or the Super Bowl. He was reinstated after being found not guilty in a July jury trial. Rath was accused of touching a woman inappropriately in her bedroom in 2018. In court, he did not deny the incident occurred; his defense was that he had been mixing medications with alcohol and was incapable of forming intent. He said his memory of what happened was fragmentary.