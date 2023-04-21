Ranking the top 10 Eagles draft picks of the Howie Roseman era

Howie Roseman may have been promoted to general manager in 2010, but former coach Andy Reid was still making the final decisions on the Eagles’ roster. It wasn’t until Reid was gone in 2013 that Roseman’s power grew.

Except for 2015, that is, when head coach Chip Kelly outmuscled Roseman and took over control of the team. But Kelly then went 6-9 and was fired before the season ended. Seeking stability and familiarity, owner Jeffrey Lurie restored Roseman’s responsibility in overseeing the draft. Roseman has been Lurie’s right-hand man ever since.

With that little history lesson as background, here are the Eagles’ 10 best draft picks with Roseman running the show.

10. Isaac Seumalo, G, 2016, No. 79 overall (third round)

A solid lineman who started Super Bowl LVII and was a reserve in Super Bowl LII. Seumalo had his 2020 and 2021 seasons cut short by injuries and signed this offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He could be replaced by Cam Jurgens, another Roseman pick. Jurgens (second round, 2022) is projected to take Jason Kelce’s position at center whenever the future Hall of Famer calls it quits, but he could be in line to play guard this year.

9. Landon Dickerson, G, 2021, No. 37 overall (second round)

The Eagles rolled the dice with a relatively high pick on Dickerson, who tore his ACL twice at Alabama. Was a stud center in college, but replaced Brandon Brooks at guard early in 2021 and was a Pro Bowler this year. An underrated pick.

8. Josh Sweat, DE, 2018, No. 130 overall (fourth round)

Has improved his sack total every year, including an impressive 11 in 2022. The Eagles have gotten great production out of the fourth-rounder, who teammate Fletcher Cox thinks is one of the best pass rushers in the league. Was the 12th defensive end taken in 2018 but has notched as many career sacks (28.5) as Bradley Chubb, who went No. 5 overall that year.

7. Carson Wentz, QB, 2016, No. 2 overall (first round)

The ending was ugly, but the Eagles would not have been in a position to win Super Bowl LII without Wentz’s 11-2 start to the 2017 season. Roseman traded two first-round picks, as well as three other selections, in order to jump from No. 8 to No. 2 to get Wentz. Perhaps he could have waited until the fourth round to get Dak Prescott, but at least Wentz helped win a title.

6. Dallas Goedert, TE, 2018, No. 49 overall (second round)

Goedert is part tight end, part freight train. He was on his way to again setting career highs before a shoulder injury knocked him out of the final five games. Returned to post 16 catches in the Eagles’ three playoff games. The third tight end drafted in 2018 behind Hayden Hurst (No. 25) and Mike Gesicki (No. 42), Goedert has outperformed those two, although Mark Andrews (No. 86) is the jewel of the class thus far.

5. Jordan Mailata, T, 2018, No. 233 overall (seventh round)

Already one of the great draft fliers in team history, Mailata took over for Jason Peters and hasn’t looked back. Signed a deal in 2021 that included nearly $41 million guaranteed. Not bad for an Australian rugby player who had never played a down of American football until the Eagles drafted him.

4. DeVonta Smith, WR, 2021, No. 10 overall (first round)

Smith made 95 catches last season, the most in team history by a wide receiver. He added 15 more in the playoffs, including seven in the Super Bowl. Smith, 24, and A.J. Brown, 25, are well on the path to becoming the best wide receiver tandem in team history.

Smith was the third wide receiver taken in 2021. Ja’Marr Chase (No. 5) and Jaylen Waddle (No. 6) went ahead of him. All three have All-Pro potential

3. Zach Ertz, TE, 2013, No. 35 overall (second round)

Spent eight-plus seasons with the Eagles and is second in team history to Harold Carmichael (589) in career receptions (579). Rescued his legacy following a missed block debacle by nabbing the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LII. Together with United States women’s national soccer team star Julie Ertz, they formed one of the area’s most endearing power couples. Was the second tight end selected in 2013 after Cincinnati took Tyler Eifert with the 20th overall pick. Advantage Roseman.

2. Lane Johnson, T, 2013, No. 4 overall (first round)

The first pick of the Roseman era is arguably the best. Johnson has been a starter since Day 1, and a leader in the locker room. His tenure hasn’t been perfect, but his play on the field has been impeccable since his second PED strike in 2016. Pro Football Focus says he hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 11 in 2020, or a quarterback hit since Week 7 in 2021.

Worth noting: Johnson was the third player at his position selected within the first four picks. Eric Fisher, the No. 1 pick, hasn’t played since 2021. Luke Joeckel, the No. 2 pick, last played in 2017.

1. Jalen Hurts, QB, 2020, No. 53 overall (second round)

Not a lot of GMs in the NFL are allowed to admit their mistakes and still maintain their jobs. But Roseman’s decision to draft Hurts in the second round a year after giving Wentz a four-year, $128 million contract was an insurance policy that has paid off in spades.

Hurts was the fifth quarterback taken in 2020 after Joe Burrow (No. 1), Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5), Justin Herbert (No. 6), and Jordan Love (No. 26).

“We want to be a quarterback factory,” Roseman said after selecting Hurts. “... When we make these kinds of decisions, we always go to our principles – who we are and what we believe in. Right or wrong, this is who we are.”

Three years later, Hurts finished second in the MVP voting, took the Eagles distressingly close to a Super Bowl victory, and signed a contract extension potentially worth a quarter of a billion dollars.

