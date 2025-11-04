Howie Roseman is ‘the Obi-Wan Kenobi of NFL trades’ and what they’re saying about the Eagles’ deadline moves

After making no trades at the deadline in 2024, Howie Roseman was busy working the phones this year, swinging deals for linebacker Jaelan Phillips and cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II.

Here’s what national media is saying about the newest Eagles and the trades that brought them to Philly …

Eagles add a ‘rare’ talent

The newest Eagles addition, Phillips, whom Roseman acquired from Miami on Monday, has a history with Vic Fangio. Fangio’s tenure in Miami was rocky at best, but Phillips thrived in his defense, recording 6½ sacks in eight games.

“[Phillips was] one of the only players that apparently liked Vic Fangio and that Vic Fangio liked the year he was in Miami,” NBC’s Mike Florio said.

Not everyone the Birds are acquiring is at full health, but Florio and NBC’s Chris Simms said the Eagles, at 6-2 and in control of the NFC East, can afford to wait and see what players like Phillips and Alexander are capable of when it counts.

“Before his injury last year and getting hurt, [Phillips] was the best player on [Miami’s] defense,” Simms said. “He’s rare. He’s the type of talent that can lead the NFL in sacks. He’s that. Is he at his best right now? No, he’s coming off an injury, but by the time the playoffs come around, late December, he might be there.”

‘Help me, Howie Roseman. You’re my only hope.’

After seeing the Jaelan Phillips trade, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen begged the question: Why does anyone even pick up the phone for Howie Roseman anymore?

“If I get a call from Howie Roseman, I am not answering,” Eisen joked. “I’m just going to be wondering, what’s he trying to pull on me? He’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi of NFL trades. These are not the draft choices you’re looking for. These are the draft picks you’re looking for, and you will give me this player.”

Eisen was such a fan of the deal to add Phillips to aid the Birds’ pass rush that he called back to Roseman’s famous parade moment, when an Eagles fan accidentally hit him in the forehead with a can of beer, and urged fans to never do anything like that again.

“Can we lay off Howie Roseman during the parades?” Eisen said. “Protect him at all costs, because he’s one of the best in any sport at this.”

Howie’s latest ‘magic’ trick

Roseman gets a lot of credit for taking swings and making acquisitions, but one of the main reasons he’s able to do so is because of his ability to continue stockpiling draft picks.

Even though the Eagles have been pushing their chips in, Roseman has kept the draft cupboard full, giving him more room to maneuver.

“The magic of what Howie Roseman is doing is that he has three third-round picks to play with, so moving one of them [for Phillips] isn’t a big deal,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said.

“That’s what makes Philly different,” he added on X.

The Eagles picked up a compensatory draft selection for losing Milton Williams this offseason and previously traded Haason Reddick to stock up on multiple third-rounders in next year’s draft.

“The Eagles save money on the salary cap because the guys who are getting the biggest contracts there are their own players,” Breer said. “... Some guys they let go, and that brings comp picks into the equation, and then they trade for a guy like [Phillips], maybe they extend him, or maybe he signs a big contract somewhere else, and then we’re talking about another comp pick coming back.”