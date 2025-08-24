Eagles acquire familiar face Fred Johnson from Jaguars, adding a swing tackle option

A familiar face is returning to the Eagles’ offensive line room.

The team is acquiring Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, a league confirmed to The Inquirer on Sunday night. ESPN first reported the news.

Advertisement

Johnson, 28, was a member of the Eagles from 2022-24, starting on the practice squad in November 2022 and making the active roster the following two seasons. He demonstrated the ability to serve as a backup swing tackle behind Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, taking 119 snaps at right tackle and 351 snaps at left tackle in 17 games (six starts) in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.

After becoming a free agent in March, Johnson signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Jaguars. He played a total of 78 snaps in the first two preseason games, conceding just two pressures total, per PFF.

» READ MORE: Jeff McLane’s 53-man roster prediction: Ainias Smith moves to practice squad; A.J. Dillon could miss roster

Just as he did in 2024, Johnson figures to serve as the swing tackle on the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster, a position they had struggled to fill in camp. The team signed Kendall Lamm and Matt Pryor in the offseason, but it became increasingly unclear if either player could fill the swing tackle role.

The move comes ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. roster cutdown deadline. The Eagles pick No. 32 in the waiver order, requiring them to be more active on the trade market as their initial 53-man roster takes shape. On Sunday morning, the team acquired quarterback Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings, shoring up quarterback depth with Tanner McKee dealing with a finger injury.