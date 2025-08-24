Jeff McLane’s 53-man roster prediction: Eagles stick with Kyle McCord; Ainias Smith moves to practice squad

Howie Roseman has all the pieces laid out in front as he whittles the Eagles’ 91-man roster down to 53 ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Most of the team is in place, but this isn’t a jigsaw puzzle with only specific fitting sockets. The general manager will fill out the remaining picture by balancing the Eagles’ immediate needs with the long-term, while also factoring in variables related to the salary cap.

Advertisement

Roseman is also scanning the rest of the league for potential upgrades at positions in question. He’s already traded for a cornerback and wide receiver this summer and may not be done. Edge rusher and safety could be areas addressed, as well.

The 16-man practice squad will also afford the Eagles a landing spot for vested veterans, players taxied up on game days, or prospects they hope to stow. So while only 53 will make the initial cut, Roseman considers his roster a 69-man outfit.

It is an ever-evolving list, that will likely change ahead of the season opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4. But for one fleeting moment there will be those who make it and those who don’t. Here’s Jeff McLane’s predictions of how the roster will look in two days:

Quarterbacks (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord

Cut: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Practice squad: None

McCord was gradually given more practice snaps than Thompson-Robinson and played the entirety of Friday’s preseason finale. The sixth-round rookie isn’t close to ready, and if McKee’s finger isn’t healed in 11 days, the Eagles will likely have to make a move for Hurts’ backup vs. Dallas. But there were enough glimpses of potential to keep McCord as a developmental prospect.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ backup QB situation emerges as a significant storyline with Week 1 looming

Running backs (4): Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon, Ben VanSumeren (fullback)

Cut: Montrell Johnson, Keilan Robinson, ShunDerrick Powell

Practice squad: Johnson

There’s a chance Dillon doesn’t make the initial 53 and agrees to return to the practice squad. He’s coming off a significant neck injury and didn’t exactly pop in the preseason. But there’s an actual shortage of running backs around the league, and Dillon’s versatility gives him value in Philly. VanSumeren provides the offense a package of plays with a lead blocker, but he doesn’t stick without special teams worth.

Wide receivers (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie, Darius Cooper

Injured reserve: Johnny Wilson

Cut: Ainias Smith, Terrace Marshall, Elijah Cooks, Taylor Morin, Avery Williams, Ife Adeyi

Practice squad: Ainias Smith, Cooks, Morin

The feeling here has long been that Ainias Smith doesn’t quite have one trait that makes him indispensable. Wilson’s season-ending knee and ankle surgery may have given his fellow draftmate life support. But Smith’s ineffectiveness as both a receiver and returner vs. the New York Jets confirmed the thinking about his future. Metchie needs a fair shake in the offense. And Cooper went out and won a job, although it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was the victim of another trade.

Tight ends (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

Cut: E.J. Jenkins, Nick Muse, Cameron Latu

Practice squad: Jenkins

Granson showed enough in camp to earn a spot, but nothing’s guaranteed. He’s not exactly the third blocking tight end the Eagles normally keep in that role. But he’s a reliable receiver if (inevitably when?) Goedert gets hurt and can contribute on special teams.

Offensive linemen (10): Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Matt Pryor, Drew Kendall, Brett Toth, Darian Kinnard, Myles Hinton

Cut: Kendall Lamm, Trevor Keegan, Cameron Williams, Kenyon Green, Hollin Pierce, Laekin Vakalahi

Practice squad: Lamm, Keegan, Williams, Vakalahi (international exemption)

The starting five is set and should be as good as any unit. But the next five or so is as muddled as it’s ever been under Jeff Stoutland. Pryor didn’t dress in the preseason finale and is slotted as the first tackle off the bench. Kendall solidified the backup center spot and has begun the process of learning guard. Toth’s future could depend upon whether Dickerson (knee) is ready by Week 1. He didn’t make the first 53 a year ago, but the O-line isn’t as settled this time around.

Kinnard has tackle-guard flexibility. Hinton has shown more promise than Williams — the Eagles’ other rookie tackle project. Lamm hasn’t looked completely recovered from back surgery. Keegan’s still too small to play guard and the center experiment has been rocky. Green’s likely release makes the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade even more suspect.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ John Metchie makes his preseason debut, while other receivers try to prove their spot

Defensive tackles (6): Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Bryant Young

Cut: Jacob Sykes, Joe Evans, Justin Robinson

Practice squad: Sykes

The Eagles felt confident enough about their depth to trade Thomas Booker, which would suggest they may keep as many as six interior linemen. Robinson seemed to hit a wall late, which suggests the fourth-round rookie will be inactive to start the season. If the last roster spot comes down to Hall or Young, the former seemed to shine more during the summer.

Defensive ends / outside linebackers (5): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Cut: Patrick Johnson, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Ochaun Mathis, Jereme Robinson

Practice squad: Johnson, Mathis

Aside from Nolan Smith and Hunt, no one else from the group should be assured a spot. Roseman may need to do something here — pronto. Uche is probably the third guy by process of elimination. Ojulari had a quiet camp, but he has answered the bell before. Did Powell-Ryland figure it out in the finale or was he just facing a turnstile tackle? Patrick Johnson has more immediate worth because of special teams, but Roseman won’t likely want Powell-Ryland to come back to haunt him.

Inside linebackers (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon

Physically unable to perform list: Nakobe Dean

Cut: Lance Dixon, Dallas Gant, Chance Campbell

Practice squad: Dixon, Gant

This group seems set and may be as talented an off-ball linebacker corp as the Eagles have had in years. Jihaad Campbell is slated to start from Day 1 and Trotter and Mondon are capable backups.

Cornerbacks (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree’ Jackson, Mac McWilliams, Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett

Cut: Parry Nickerson, Eli Ricks, Brandon Johnson, Tariq Castro-Fields, A.J. Woods

Practice squad: Nickerson, Ricks

Jackson may have to start. Ringo seemingly bowed out late, but Bennett or McWilliams may still have a chance to win the job. That tells you how uncertain the Eagles are opposite Mitchell on the outside. There’s always DeJean, but who’s going play in the slot if he’s outside full-time? Nickerson has the most experience inside, and maybe that’s his way onto the roster. But he lacks upside. Ricks loses in a numbers game.

» READ MORE: Eagles grades: Defense finishes preseason strong, offensive line underwhelms vs. Jets

Safeties (4): Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum

Injured reserve: Lewis Cine

Cut: Andre’ Sam, Maxen Hook

Practice squad: Sam

Mukuba’s groin injury temporarily suspended his late charge. It could be only a matter of time until he supplants Sydney Brown as the starter. McCollum has a fan in Vic Fangio. Cine showed up in the preseason finale with a fine interception. But he was spotted on crutches after the game and could get a momentary reprieve on IR.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Charley Hughlett

Cut: None

Practice squad: None

Elliott was back to his usual self after an atypical 2024. Long field goals were a problem last season, but he made most over-50 attempts in camp and connected on 51- and 53-yarders on Friday night.