EJ Smith: 👍

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will have his hands full learning a new position and a new defense with less than two weeks before the Eagles’ season opener, but it’s hard to argue against the improvement he’ll make to the secondary.

The defensive back is an upgrade over veteran safety Anthony Harris and gives Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon even more flexibility on the back end. Gannon has typically preferred two-high safety looks and zone coverage calls, but a player like Gardner-Johnson can provide more options.

It’s easy to see the 5-foot-11, 210-pound defensive back matched up against bigger slot receivers or tight ends in man coverage, especially on third downs. If the Eagles drop Gardner-Johnson into the box, he and swift-footed slot corner Avonte Maddox give Gannon the matchup flexibility most defensive coordinators are looking for. Gardner-Johnson has also developed a reputation as an instigator during his three-year career and seems like a good fit for the city.

Gardner-Johnson played 78% of his snaps in the slot for the New Orleans Saints last season and will have to adjust to being a post safety at least part of the time with the Eagles. Gannon said earlier this summer that the nickel and safety positions are “mirrored” in some calls the Eagles use, meaning some of alignments and assignments Gardner-Johnson will feel familiar. It’s also important to mention Gardner-Johnson played safety at Florida and seems to have the versatility to make the switch.

Gardner-Johnson is only under contract and the Saints traded him and a seventh-round pick for a modest return because extension talks broke down between the two sides. This trade will eventually be colored by whether Gardner-Johnson is a one-year rental or a long-term chess piece for the Eagles, but at first blush there’s reason to be optimistic about the addition of the feisty defensive back.

Josh Tolentino: 👍

There are concerns on how Gardner-Johnson will handle a position switch from nickel cornerback to safety, but his track record, athleticism, and talent all show he’s capable. Gardner-Johnson put it best when asked about the looming change upon his arrival to Philadelphia. “I’m a ballplayer,” he said Wednesday.

Through Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles are receiving a massive upgrade in their secondary, and they addressed what many considered a lingering need at safety. Gardner-Johnson and the Saints experienced an abrupt breakup after the two sides were reportedly unable to agree to terms on a contract extension. Historically, safeties have been paid more lucratively than slot cornerbacks in the NFL, and Gardner-Johnson and his camp hope an extension will come to fruition with the Eagles. It helps that the 24-year-old defensive back boasts an existing relationship with general manager Howie Roseman; the duo share an alma matter in the University of Florida.

Ultimately, much of Gardner-Johnson’s success will depend on his usage within Gannon’s scheme. He’s a deployable piece that can be used creatively across the field, but a majority of his experience and reps come from the nickel.