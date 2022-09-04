EJ Smith: 🤷🏻‍♂️

Considering the resources expended to select Jalen Reagor, it’s impossible to give the Eagles a thumbs up for ridding themselves of him for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-rounder next year.

It doesn’t take the benefit of hindsight to find flaws in the team’s decision to take Reagor over Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, Michael Pittman, and a handful of other talented wideouts who have gone on to produce in the NFL. Reagor felt like a reach then, and that’s bore itself out over the last few seasons.

That said, the Eagles were wise to give Reagor a fresh start elsewhere. Things reached a point last season where it seemed the 23-year-old needed to start over. He dealt with multiple tragedies in his life and had a challenging relationship with frustrated fans.

Even if he turns his career around in Minnesota, it was the right time to move on for the Eagles. That said, trading him shouldn’t be viewed as an outright win for the organization.

Josh Tolentino: 🤷🏻‍♂️

While a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, paired with a 2023 seventh-round selection, might look like an attractive return at first glance, the reality is Reagor is still a former first-round pick. His young career has shown he probably didn’t warrant that type of draft pedigree, but the Eagles dug themselves their own hole by selecting Reagor with their top pick in 2020. It’s a bit poetic Reagor ends up with the Minnesota Vikings. He joins join the All-Pro receiver Jefferson, who was famously drafted exactly one pick later.

It also should be noted that Reagor’s struggles — paired with the whiffed second-round selection of JJ Arcega-Whiteside just one year earlier — played a huge role in general manager Howie Roseman pursuing additional star power at wide receiver. The Eagles drafted former Heisman Trophy award winner DeVonta Smith with their top pick in last year’s draft, and they added A.J. Brown in the offseason. If Brown and Smith help take the Eagles to greater heights, many fans might quickly forget the front office’s misses on Arcega-Whiteside and Reagor — and the compensation in the Reagor deal also can become irrelevant. But perspective is key here.