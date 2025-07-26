Amid a trial by fire, can Kelee Ringo separate himself in position battle at Eagles training camp?

In competition with one another, it’s only fitting that both Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson are unintentionally drawing inspiration from similar motivational messages about preparation.

The two defensive backs entered training camp as leading candidates for the starting outside cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell in the Eagles defense and have rotated in that spot throughout the first three practices. And by lining up across from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith with regularity over that time, the pair’s pursuit of the spot has proven to be quite the trial by fire.

How does Ringo maintain his confidence?

“One of the things we say in our meeting rooms is, ‘If you fail to prepare, prepare to fail,’” Ringo said after Saturday’s practice. “I just want to come out here and be the best prepared that I can be and understand that my foundation is really strong.”

What about Jackson, asked a similar question roughly 10 minutes later?

“There’s a Jordan quote, ‘You don’t go into a game fearful of anything because you put in the work,’” Jackson said. “And if you put in the work against those two guys, it hones in your craft and [helps you] be confident in yourself to do it day after day.”

Poster-board quotes aside, neither Ringo nor Jackson have gained meaningful ground through the first few practices. Ringo, a 2023 fourth-round pick out of Georgia, played a few consecutive series with the starting defense on the Eagles’ opening practice last Wednesday, but has split the reps evenly with Jackson in each of the following two sessions open to the media.

Ringo did have a somewhat shaky start to the competition, but has settled in some since. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound defensive back gave up a few deep catches on the first day, first to veteran receiver Terrace Marshall and later to Brown on a well-placed deep ball from Jalen Hurts. Ringo didn’t see as much action the following day, even when soloed up against Brown, but got plenty of work again on Saturday.

Hurts targeted Brown on two vertical routes with Ringo in coverage, the first of which ended with Ringo being “flagged” for defensive pass interference and the latter resulting in an impressive sideline grab downfield for the All-Pro receiver with the help of a pinpoint pass from Hurts.

After practice, Ringo said he needs to do a better job being “sticky” in coverage against Brown with the ball in the air.

“Just staying physical downfield and just staying connected overall,” Ringo said. “As we’re getting more downfield, I just want to keep my hands on him and not let him fade away from me at the very last second.”

Because of his rare blend of size and speed (Ringo ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine) the 23-year-old said he has sometimes been able to rely more on his physical ability rather than focusing on his technique. Against Brown this summer, though, those physical advantages disappear and force him to improve on the details.

“A lot of the intangibles that you could rely on when you’re not going against somebody as good as that, they can supersede you when you’re not as technical,” Ringo said. “So when you’re going against guys like that, you have to be super technical in all of your preparation and the things you do out there on the field.”

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” Ringo added. “When you’re out there and competing against good guys, it brings the best out of you. I’m playing [against] a high level. Shoot, in this game, you don’t want anything else other than that.”

By comparison, Jackson hasn’t been tested quite as much. The 29-year-old who signed with the team in free agency hasn’t looked overmatched or overwhelmed learning a new system, but conceded Ringo’s physical traits make him tough competition.

“He impresses me a lot,” Jackson said. “For the fact that he’s 6-2, I always say he’s 220, he might say he’s not that big. But he can run a 4.2 any given day, he can just wake up and run that fast. I think that’s very impressive.”

Still, Jackson could earn the starting role vacated by Darius Slay, especially if Ringo’s crash course against Smith and Brown doesn’t hasten his development.

Either way, Jackson said, he’s embracing the battle.

“All competition is good competition,” Jackson said. “Being in the same room with guys who want to compete and aren’t afraid of competition, it brings the best out of you.”