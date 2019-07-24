“I kind of needle him with that a little bit,” Stoutland said. "I don’t necessarily believe that -- just because a player wasn’t asked to do that in college doesn’t mean that he’s deficient in that area. We do a lot of things here where we combination block. So, if we’re going to combination block, one of the important factors is for the trail player to get into the hip, get hip-to-hip, shoulder-to-shoulder. To be able to do that, you have to be able to close the distance. Man, can he close the distance.”