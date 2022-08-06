The Eagles held their seventh open practice of the 2022 training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Saturday. Here were my 10 observations from Day 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. Let’s get to the action from Day 7:

Great Britain. After watching a couple of spring practices and the first few of training camp, Britain Covey didn’t stand out much. If anything, the 5-foot-8, 173-pound wide receiver garnered attention because of his relative lack of size. He got knocked around some. But Covey has made an impression since the full pads have come on. He had his best outing Saturday and likely earned some repetitions with the first team offense on Friday as a result.

Quez Watkins has the slot all but wrapped up, but Covey might leapfrog the injured Greg Ward (toe) and force the Eagles to keep six receivers on the 53-man roster. He wasn’t targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts with the starters, but he hauled in back-to-back catches with the second unit. The first was whistled dead after a “sack,” but he found a gaping hole in zone coverage. And on the second grab, he somehow pulled in a tight window throw by quarterback Gardner Minshew on a slant.

Covey has also looked perhaps the most comfortable fielding punts among the returner candidates. The 25-year-old Utah product has a long way to go to making the team. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Watkins, Zach Pascal, and Jalen Reagor are likely assured spots. But the more roles he can fill, the more indispensable Covey can make himself.

Kyzir say so. Kyzir White hasn’t exactly had a quiet first camp with the Eagles, but the linebacker jumped off the screen in Saturday’s first team period. He slashed in to touch up running back Miles Sanders on a screen, and a couple of plays later, got a finger or two on a Hurts pass that tight end Dallas Goedert couldn’t secure. Later on against the second unit offense, White was in the correct spot for a Minshew check down.

He has been paired up with T.J. Edwards with the first unit, but rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean got some snaps alongside White on Saturday. Safety K’Von Wallace saw his first starters repetitions in some time.

Hurts sometimes. Hurts and the first unit started where they left off on Thursday and struggled to get anything going early on. Cornerback Darius Slay was on Brown like glue and Hurts threw wide on his first toss. They hooked up for a 10-yard hitch a few plays later. But after the Goedert incompletion, Hurts was forced to scramble for minimal gain and he took a “sack” on the next play. He uncorked one of his best throws anyway, a dart to Brown on a go route. Slay ran with the receiver step for step and may have disrupted the pass, but the ball popped out short of the end zone.

Hurts rebounded in the next set, though, and had maybe his best stretch of camp. He hit Goedert on a run-pass option play. He then followed up with a dart to the tight end on a deep seam route. And after a Kenny Gainwell rush, Hurts hooked up with Brown downfield ahead of cornerback James Bradberry. They were rhythm throws and Hurts looked comfortable. Later on, he kept on the zone read and had all kinds of space even if his red jersey afforded him protection.

Injury update. Running back Boston Scott (concussion) was the only new addition to the injury report. His head injury was likely a result of a Marcus Epps pop on Thursday. He joined tackles Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard in the protocol. Mailata watched practice, which suggested he’s closer to a return than Dillard.

Smith (groin) and tight end Grant Calcaterra (hamstring) remained sidelined. Cornerback Mac McCain (knee) was limited.

Davis love. Another day, another opportunity to ogle Jordan Davis in one-on-one drills. The rookie defensive tackle has been kept in check by center Jason Kelce, understandably, but nearly every other interior offensive lineman has been overmatched. Only rookie center Cam Jurgens has been able to withstand Davis, but he got run over by his classmate on their only encounter.

Davis’ brute strength has been obvious when at nose tackle, but he’s also displayed agility and dropped center Cameron Tom’s jock with a nifty outside move.

In other one on ones, tackle Lane Johnson continued his winning streak vs. outside linebacker Haason Reddick, guard Sua Opeta blocked defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to the ground, and defensive end Brandon Graham (again) blew up tackle Jack Driscoll. Among the bottom-roster bodies, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson got by guard William Dunkle and Driscoll handled a Kyron Johnson spin move.

Interior presence. Fletcher Cox can essentially coast in camp, even though he doesn’t carry as much clout as he once did. But he delivered his first plus play when he batted down Hurts’ first attempt of the day. Milton Williams was also having a relatively quiet camp, especially for a second-year player expected to make a jump, but he flashed early by stopping a screen to Gainwell.

Le’Raven Clark’s struggles at left tackle continued with Mailata and Dillard out. But he wasn’t the only reserve O-lineman to allow pressure. I counted four “sacks” or would-be sacks during team drills from the second unit defense. Defensive end Tarron Jackson had one, along with defensive end Derek Barnett, Graham, and Johnson.

Sir Isaac. Entering camp, some had pitted Isaac Seumalo against Driscoll in the competition for right guard. The former would be making the switch from the left side and, of course, was coming off a foot injury. The latter filled in ably at guard after both Seumalo and Brandon Brooks were lost for the season. Driscoll has battled injuries, as well, in his first season.

Seumalo has been firmly implanted with the first unit this summer, though, and has seemingly slammed the door on being supplanted. He’s been virtually unbeatable in both team and one-on-one drills. When asked who’s been the toughest to beat in camp, Hargrave cited Seumalo.

The rundown. Here are some other highlights/lowlights from team drills: Sanders fumbled after an awkward exchange with Hurts and kept running as if he still had the ball. The running back bounced back a few plays later and high-stepped through contact. Reagor stretched high for a Hurts pass, but he couldn’t hang on once his rear hit the turf. Bradberry tipped a Minshew pass, but it deflected into the arms of receiver Deon Cain.

Running back Kennedy Brooks gave linebacker JaCoby Stevens the shoulder on a rush. Stevens diagnosed a screen to running back Jason Huntley. Cornerback Andre Chachere broke up a corner fade to Cain in the end zone. Cornerback Josh Jobe swatted away a Minshew heave to Cain in the back of the end zone.

Good will Huntley. Coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t happy with the third unit offense after a personnel mix up. “You’re sloppy,” he said. “Get it together.” Huntley got the message. The second-year back had several positive carries, and hyped up other players on the sideline with a cut that netted him about 10 extra yards.

He lowered his shoulder at the end and drove cornerback Tay Gowen off his heels.

And a few leftovers … Reid Sinnett remained ahead of rookie Carson Strong on the quarterback depth chart. Strong took most of the snaps during the developmental 7-on-7 period. … Practice was about 90 minutes in length. Camp resumes with an open workout at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 7 p.m. The session should last about an hour and 50 minutes.