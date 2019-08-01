DeSean Jackson got to enjoy one of the luxuries of being a veteran in an NFL training camp on Thursday.
Save for some position drills, the wide receiver going into his 12th season didn’t participate in practice. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said there was no cause for alarm, though, as the coaching staff just wanted to give Jackson a chance to recharge his batteries.
“I just gave him a rest day,” Pederson said after practice. “He worked some individual [drills], and just giving him some time.”
Jackson is back with the Eagles after spending three seasons with Washington and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent his first six years in Philadelphia, totaling 32 touchdown catches and more than 6,000 receiving yards with the team.
In his second stint as an Eagle, he’s been working on his chemistry with quarterback Carson Wentz, and it’s been coming along. The two connected for a 40-yard touchdown earlier in the week.
Adding Jackson to the wide receiving corps has impressed some critics. Pro Football Focus ranked the Eagles’ wide receiver group as the best in the NFL, citing Jackson’s arrival as one of the reasons for the high expectations.