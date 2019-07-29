5. I’ve tried to take it slow with rookie quarterback Clayton Thorson, but I’m starting to wonder if he has the arm strength to play at this level. He rolled out to his right on one team drill, had all sorts of time to cock and throw the ball deep to a wide-open Braxton Miller, but his pass fluttered in the air like one of Wentz’s hunting targets. Miller had no shot and safety Godwin Igwebuike nearly recovered to make the interception. There was hardly any wind today, but just to make sure, I grabbed some grass, tossed it in the air – caddie style – and it landed at my feet. Sure, it was just one throw, but he has consistently been inconsistent on intermediate-to-deep throws since the spring. He did have a nice toss on a 15-yard comeback route just inside the numbers.