Jalen Hurts and his ‘outstanding camp’ were on full display Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field

Jalen Hurts saved his best throw for one of his last tosses Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles ended their only public practice with a situational period. The scenario put Hurts and the offense down eight points with 46 seconds to go on the defense’s 25-yard line.

Hurts needed just one play to find the end zone. Running back Kenneth Gainwell burned by linebacker Nakobe Dean on a wheel route and hauled in a perfectly-placed ball from Hurts, who then found Dallas Goedert for the two-point conversion on the next snap.

It was mostly that kind of night for Hurts and the offense, which gave the nearly 50,000 fans in attendance a lot to be confident about five weeks before the real stuff starts. The new-look offense, which has gotten the better of the defense so far through one week of camp, recovered nicely Thursday from arguably its worst session of camp Tuesday, when the pads went on for the first time.

During normal, non-situational 11-on-11 work Thursday, the first-team offense scored three touchdowns on its first 25 plays. All of them went to Goedert. Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for a 40-yard gain over Darius Slay to set up the first score. Hurts completed 11 of his 15 passes during those first three drives. The first-team offense later went three-and-out, although it’s possible Saquon Barkley would have picked up a first down when he was “tackled” out in space by Reed Blankenship after catching a pass from Hurts.

While the pads were on, the only live tackling period was brief Thursday between the third-team-offense and the third-team defense (and featured an injury to tight end McCallan Castles).

That three-and-out was one of Hurts’ only blemishes Thursday.

“He’s been really sharp,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said before practice. “I’ve been really happy how he’s been operating. He’s been in complete control of the offense.

“He’s had an outstanding camp. We’re early in camp. I know he wants to continue to improve. We just wanted him to continue to improve one day at a time.”

Earlier Thursday afternoon, during a session with reporters, Hurts referred several times to that “day by day” mentality. It is, as Sirianni noted, early in camp, and the public practice was just the second with pads on. But Hurts so far looks to be in control of Kellen Moore’s offense.

Hurts made headlines in June when he used “95%” to describe how much of Moore’s offense was new compared to Sirianni’s. He was asked Thursday to describe what about Moore’s offense fits him best compared to the old offense.

“I’m not in the comparative mode here,” he said. “We go out there with the intentions of putting our best foot forward and doing our jobs. To do that, obviously it has to be clearly communicated on how to do it.”

The question before that was about Moore’s offense and the answers it provides when it comes to picking up blitzes. Is it a little different in terms of what you had previously done?

“I don’t want to bring up that number I brought up the other time, but I’d say so,” Hurts said with a little chuckle.

Even if Hurts doesn’t want to compare the two offenses, until the football rests on a tee and is kicked off Sept. 6 in São Paulo, there’s really no running from the comparison.

Brown said last week, on the first day of camp, that “we can run and catch all day at practice, but I think nobody will know [if the offense is on the right track] ... until we get on the field against another team.” It’s unclear if Hurts and the first-team offense will suit up in next Friday’s preseason opener in Baltimore or in any of the three preseason games. They will get work in a joint practice with New England on Aug. 13.

For now, all that can be evaluated is how the offense performs against a defense that is also new.

Back to that 95% ... Hurts was asked to evaluate how comfortable he is now with the offense compared to when he put a number on the newness, and how Moore has helped him get here in the last seven weeks.

“It’s just been a thing of constant communication, open dialogue and just hearing each other out,” Hurts said. “It comes down to executing and how this group executes. That’s the beauty of this game. You have a lot of different people coming from different places and different experiences and the goal at hand is to find out how we can be the best that we can be, this team.

“We’re not where we’re going to be, but we’re taking it day by day.”

So far, the good days are outnumbering the bad ones.