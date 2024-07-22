Five roster battles to watch at Eagles training camp: Who emerges behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith?

A team with Super Bowl aspirations rarely has much intrigue when it comes to roster battles, but this year’s Eagles do have a few positions of interest.

The Eagles report to training camp Tuesday and their first on-field workout is scheduled for Wednesday. Beginning that day, we’ll get our latest looks at the new-look offense and defense being installed by new coordinators Kellen Moore (offense) and Vic Fangio (defense). A couple of roster battles will also heat up and likely continue for the next few weeks.

Here’s a look at five key roster battles for the Eagles ahead of training camp.

WR3 … and beyond

The Eagles have one of, if not the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The third player on the depth chart doesn’t have a ton of consequence, especially not when Dallas Goedert runs routes at the tight end spot and Saquon Barkley catches passes out of the backfield.

But the Eagles surely need some more options beyond Brown and Smith, especially in the event of an injury.

Howie Roseman recognized that and signed sixth-year receiver Parris Campbell and nine-year veteran DeVante Parker. But Parker retired shortly after, so the Eagles brought in John Ross, the ninth pick in the 2017 draft who came out of retirement. Campbell had some nice sessions during OTAs and minicamp, and Ross had moments, too. Both provide experience and speed.

As far as the depth chart goes, Campbell can be penciled into the third spot. Beyond him, it’s a toss-up. Ross is in the mix of a crowded group that includes return specialist Britain Covey, rookies Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson, and a few other players like Joseph Ngata, who spent last season on the practice squad, with limited or no NFL experience.

Linebacker

Offseason workouts weren’t really a fair gauge as to where things stand at linebacker. The Eagles mostly lined up new free agents Devin White and Zack Baun on the first-team defense.

But Nakobe Dean — last year’s starter who struggled to both stay healthy and perform well enough when he was on the field — had just been cleared to practice after foot surgery.

Working him back in slowly, or a sign of where things stand? We’ll know soon.

The Eagles have some options now that their linebacking corps actually has some depth. Baun has some positional versatility, too, having played plenty of outside linebacker. According to Pro Football Focus, Baun had 252 snaps on the edge compared to just 33 as an off-ball linebacker and primarily was used as a pass rusher rather than dropping into coverage. Fangio prefers his edge rushers do both. Could that mean the Eagles prefer Baun on the inside? We’ll see.

The Eagles also signed Oren Burks and drafted Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Expect the Eagles to give Dean every chance to prove he belongs, but they’ve at least given themselves additional options.

Cornerback spots up for grabs

Darius Slay will man one outside corner spot this season, and all signs point to the other side not being occupied by James Bradberry, whose future with the Eagles is in question.

The Eagles addressed arguably their biggest deficiency this offseason when they used their first two draft picks on cornerbacks, selecting Quinyon Mitchell 22nd overall before grabbing Cooper DeJean 18 picks later.

During OTAs and minicamp, the Eagles had multiple players taking first-team reps opposite Slay, including ex-Colt Isaiah Rodgers, who missed all of last season while sitting out due to a gambling suspension, and Kelee Ringo, a fourth-round pick in 2023.

Mitchell took the majority of his reps with the second-team defense, and training camp will offer the rookie a chance to work himself into the starting lineup. But assuming Rodgers maintains his level of play, and Ringo continues to assert himself, the Eagles might be able to bring their first-round pick along slowly. Same with DeJean.

As for the starting slot corner job, that’s pretty open, too, though Avonte Maddox might have a leg up on the others even while cross-training at safety. Mitchell got a few looks there during minicamp, and DeJean could profile to play there in the near future.

Right guard

The job at right guard is most likely Tyler Steen’s to lose, let’s make that clear first.

Cam Jurgens is moving to center with Jason Kelce gone. Steen, the Eagles’ 2023 third-round pick out of Alabama, took all of the first-team reps during minicamp.

Steen’s situation isn’t all that dissimilar to Dean’s, though his status as a starter is more secure. The Eagles added two players with starting guard experience in Matt Hennessy and Max Scharping. Both appear to be behind Steen on the depth chart.

Then there’s Mekhi Becton, the former Jets tackle who was the 11th pick in the 2020 draft. Becton started 30 games at tackle during his first three seasons, but the Eagles think the 6-foot-7, 363-pound lineman can play inside, too. They lined him up at starting left guard while Landon Dickerson missed the three-day minicamp in June.

The Eagles would probably prefer Steen take the reins and flourish, but like in other spots, they have alternatives.

Returner

Covey was one of the best punt returners in the NFL last season. But his job may not be 100% safe. The Eagles brought in multiple players with returning experience, including three rookies in DeJean, Ainias Smith, and running back Will Shipley. Rodgers also has experience returning kicks.

Covey is rarely (if ever) used in the passing game, and it’s possible the Eagles could decide that they don’t want to use a 53-man spot on a player with a niche role, though they have in the past.

There are new rules in the kicking game, too, and the Eagles are going to take a long look at their options during camp.