The Eagles announced Wednesday that players will report to NovaCare July 27 for Nick Sirianni’s first training camp, with public practices at Lincoln Financial Field scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 and Aug. 22.

The team said single-game tickets (with a limit of four per customer) will go on sale at Ticketmaster.com next Wednesday, June 2, at 10 a.m., which also is when tickets to the public practices become available. The practice tickets are $10, $25 if you want to spring for “a special on-field experience,” the team said. It’s unclear if that means you might get to work in on the linebacker drills. (Probably not, but who can say?)

Proceeds from the public practice tickets will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The Eagles’ preseason starts Aug. 12 against the Steelers. The regular season starts Sept. 12 at Atlanta.

Training camps will open with 90-member rosters, NFL owners decided Wednesday, with cutdowns to 85 on Aug. 17, 80 on Aug. 24, and 53 on Aug. 31.