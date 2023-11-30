The Brotherly Shove, coming to a wedding near you?

The Brotherly Shove isn’t just a high-percentage play for the Eagles on the field.

It’s also taking the dance floor by storm, as a wedding party went viral after recreating the Brotherly Shove as their group entrance — led by 9-year old ringbearer Armando Costello Jr., who served as the Jalen Hurts in the video, diving over the top of the pile.

He didn’t technically score a touchdown, but he sure put together an epic moment.

“It was football season, and I wanted to think of something cool,” Costello Jr. told CBS Philadelphia.

The Eagles reposted the video and it earned hundreds of thousands of impressions across Instagram and X.

Another group of fans recreated the play in the Linc parking lot at a tailgate ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Bills.

The fans, all wearing eagle costumes with the quarterback in a kelly green jersey, attempted the Brotherly Shove, this time with a group playing defense on them for a greater challenge.

It’s unclear from this angle whether they converted the first down. We’d need to go to the monitor for a full review, but they celebrated like they did.

But the Brotherly Shove isn’t the first Eagles play that fans have tried to recreate.

After Nick Foles, Corey Clement, and Trey Burton pulled off the Philly Special in Super Bowl LII, Birds fans replicated the play for their own wedding party entrances.

The Brotherly Shove and the Philly Special wasn’t just imitated by fans, but also teams at all levels of the sport looking to add a new tool to their arsenal.

This one is certainly a little harder to pull off for the average fan than the Philly Special, but Philly fans aren’t your average fan. Where will the Brotherly Shove pop up next? Only time will tell.

