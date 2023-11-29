Jason Kelce says Jordan Phillips ‘purposely tried to hurt’ Cam Jurgens, calls the play ‘a disgrace’

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips buried Eagles’ lineman Cam Jurgens after jumping offsides during Sunday’s game, earning the ire of many Eagles fans — and players.

On fourth-and-1, with the Birds lined up to attempt the Brotherly Shove, Phillips continued to follow through on Jurgens despite his early jump, which Eagles center Jason Kelce thought was a dirty play, he said Wednesday on the 94WIP Morning Show.

“Teams are really trying to stop that play,” Kelce said on the show. “I thought it was [BS] at the time. I really did. I said so to the official on the field. I said, ‘I’ve been running that play a lot of years. I’ve seen people jump offsides. He made zero effort to stop after he jumped offsides.’ He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens. I thought it should have been a personal foul and I think he should be fined for that play.”

Jurgens was not injured and remained in the game, and Phillips was not penalized for the play outside of his jump offsides, which granted the Eagles 5 yards and a first down. The NFL announces player fines for on-field conduct on Saturday afternoons the week after the game, so any supplemental discipline Phillips could receive for that play will be announced this weekend.

Later in the game, Phillips confronted an Eagles fan on the sideline, joined by fellow Bills defensive lineman Shaq Lawson, who appeared to shove one of the fans.

“Now, I’m not going to comment on the rest of the game,” Kelce added. “There were things happening with the fans. I don’t know what happened that got him that fired up, but I thought that play in particular was absolutely a disgrace that the NFL should not allow, I really do.”

Phillips later alleged in a post on Instagram that those fans made threats.

“I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun. But one thing I’m not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family. This is a line that shouldn’t be crossed,” Phillips wrote.

Those claims have been disputed by fans on TikTok with additional video of the confrontation.

On Tuesday, Phillips posted direct messages he received from Eagles fans on his Instagram story with derogatory language toward him and his team. Phillips seemed to be taking the criticism in stride, posting a story afterward that said, “appreciate all the laughs tonight, enjoyed it.”