Attempt to ban the Tush Push was a ‘crock,’ says an Eagles fan with a license plate honoring the play

Iris Moore was driving on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia last month when she noticed a car switching lanes behind her.

“He kept going behind me, next to me, behind me, next to me,” Moore said. “Then he pulled up on the right-hand side of me in the shoulder.”

Moore had no idea what was going on.

“He said ‘I have to tell you, that license plate made my day,’” Moore said.

Now it made sense. Moore forgot she was behind the wheel of the car with the “TSHPUSH” license plate, the tribute Moore and her fiancé, Nick Keck, paid $130 to personalize after the Eagles Tush Pushed their way to win Super Bowl LIX. Someone makes a comment everyday, Keck said.

The plate was added in late March, less than two months before the play fell two votes shy of being outlawed Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings. The play was almost shelved before the license plate made it to football season.

“I said to everyone when they tabled the first vote that regardless if the Tush Push gets banned, it will live on forever because it’s on my car,” said Keck, 49.

Jason Kelce flew to Minnesota to help Jeffrey Lurie sway voters. Maybe the Eagles could have sent the fans who loved the play so much they put it on their Chevy Malibu.

“I’m very blunt. Do you want my honest take?” Keck said when asked what he thought of the attempt to ban the Birds’ QB sneak. “It’s a crock of [expletive].”

Keck grew up in Frankford before moving as a teenager to Mayfair. He graduated from North Catholic and has a tattoo sleeve of Philly mascots. Even Big Shot — “People are like who’s that?” Keck said — has a spot.

The Eagles have always been his life so it was an easy decision to personalize his license plate for the Birds. He was inspired by someone else’s plate featuring Mayor Cherelle L. Park’s misspelling of “Eagles.”

“Tush Push was the first one that came to mind,” said Keck, who now lives in Winchester Park. “I went online, researched it, and it was available. That was the first one I tried so we put it in right away so we made sure it didn’t get taken.”

The couple ordered two plates: “TSHPUSH” for their Malibu and a misspelled Eagles plate for their truck as a homage to the mayor.

“We’re huge Eagles fans,” said Moore, 45. “I grew up with it with my dad. In my house, Sundays were for the Birds. We never went out on Sundays when I was a kid. We didn’t do anything on Sundays. We had the football game on every Sunday. It just continued to grow.”

Keck and Moore were at the NovaCare Complex earlier this week for a business event when they showed the Malibu‘s license plate to Reed Blankenship. He took a picture with the car and the Eagles safety said he wanted to show it to the rest of the team. He loved it just like that aggressive driver on Academy Road. Everyone does, Keck said.

“My warehouse manager is a big-time Cowboys fan,” Keck said. “Big time. And I rag him everyday with different memes that I see on Facebook and everything. Today was the first time that I’ve ever heard him say that he was actually rooting for the Eagles with the Tush Push.”

Keck was driving Wednesday afternoon, listening to WIP 94.1, and awaiting the verdict of the most polarizing play in football. Reports earlier in the day said the play was doomed. But then something changed. The proposal did not have enough votes. The Eagles won nearly four months before the season starts. Keck was pumped.

“I started beeping the horn,” he said “And I was driving the Tush Push car.”