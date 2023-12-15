Eagles file for a trademark on the ‘Tush Push’

The Eagles’ famous quarterback sneak has been utilized all over the football field the last two seasons. On Thursday, the Birds filed a trademark on “Tush Push,” so there might be licensedmerchandise coming your way.

The Eagles filed a trademark on “Tush Push” to sell men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing.

The filing comes two months after the team filed to trademark “Brotherly Shove,” the play’s other nickname, for the same purpose. That trademark is still under review and is targeted to be examined by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office within the next calendar year based on posted wait times.

The Eagles’ latest filing has not yet been accepted by the USPTO.

It comes weeks after Deanna Slamans of Hummelstown filed a trademark request of her own on the same phrase. That request is also still pending review. Two other parties also filed trademark claims on “Brotherly Shove.” Both competing claims on “Brotherly Shove” were filed after the Eagles’ claim while the “Tush Push” claim was filed before on Nov. 24. Slamans did not immediately respond to The Inquirer’s request for comment.

The Eagles are hoping that the play won’t be banned. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday at the league meetings that the league would look into the play in the offseason to assess potential safety concerns, but that they did not want to ban the play solely because the Eagles are better at it than other teams.

“A lot of it’s ‘I like’ or ‘don’t like,’ I think we want to look at, is there enough data to talk about the safety of it?” Goodell told reporters. “Are there other aspects that we need to think about? A lot of coaches talked last year about innovation that would come off of that play. I’d like to take a look back at that. Has that really occurred? Listen, I think in anything it’s important to hear the different perspectives. Let the committee do their work. I’ll be able to participate in that, and I’m sure we’ll have a position by March.”

