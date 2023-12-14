It’s starting to sound like the Tush Push won’t be banned after all. Here’s what they’re saying.

The Tush Push might be football’s most controversial play.

The Eagles’ ultra-successful quarterback sneak is a fan-base favorite, but ever since the Birds first started running the play, there’s been a sizable contingent calling for it to be banned.

It was a hot topic at league meetings this week, but despite a recent report, it seems like it’s here to stay — at least for now.

Here’s what people are saying about the play ...

What the NFL is saying

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and executive vice president of football operations — and former Eagles cornerback — Troy Vincent both spoke about the Tush Push this week.

“I think there was a report that either the league office or the commissioner was looking to eliminate this play. That was false,” Vincent said on Wednesday. “... I would just say, Philly does it better than everyone else. That’s a fact. On those fourth-and-1, fourth-and-inches situations, we’ve seen others — I think I’ve reviewed 78 plays on Friday of just the push play itself — just looking at formation. Is it one-back, two backs pushing, three backs? They’re very effective. And that’s what we don’t want to do. So talking to the membership, you don’t want to punish anyone for doing something well.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles make a big change to their weekly routine to shake off their two straight losses

Goodell said he hadn’t come to a final decision on the play, but that it will be reviewed in the offseason alongside the hip-drop tackle and kickoff returns.

“I want to hear how people feel about it,” Goodell said. “A lot of it’s ‘I like’ or ‘don’t like,’ I think we want to look at, is there enough data to talk about the safety of it? Are there other aspects that we need to think about? A lot of coaches talked last year about innovation that would come off of that play. I’d like to take a look back at that. Has that really occurred? Listen, I think in anything it’s important to hear the different perspectives. Let the committee do their work. I’ll be able to participate in that, and I’m sure we’ll have a position by March.”

Last offseason, the league opted not to include the quarterback sneak among the plays under review during the NFL owners meetings, but it sounds like that could change this offseason.

Following the original report from The Athletic that suggested Goodell wanted to ban the play, Eagles’ center Jason Kelce said on an episode of New Heights that he didn’t care if the play was eliminated, because the team was one of the best at converting QB sneaks prior to the Brotherly Shove. He added that he did not believe that the play had a significantly higher injury rate than any other short-yardage play, something the NFL will investigate in the offseason.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts needs leadership help from younger Eagles like A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, DeVonta Smith | Marcus Hayes

What other teams are saying

Critics of the play include Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, who wants to see the play banned, and former Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

“I would personally like to see it eliminated,” Del Rio told the media in September. “Not just because [the Eagles] run it better than anybody — although they do run it better than anybody — but I don’t think that’s a football play. I think that’s a nice rugby play, and not what we’re looking for in football.”

Others, like Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones, have no issue with the Tush Push.

“I see they’re substituting people other than the main quarterback in there,” Jones told media on Tuesday. “We all know on any basis when our quarterback’s got it in his hands, he’s subject to injury. And so I think every team makes its own choice. I don’t have a problem with it.”

What Nick Sirianni is saying

Nick Sirianni and Frank Reich first began experimenting with the Brotherly Shove with the Indianapolis Colts, using 238-pound backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett in short-yardage sneak situations instead of Philip Rivers.

“When Frank Reich and I coached together in San Diego, I stayed in San Diego, he came to be the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia,” Sirianni explained Wednesday on the Rich Eisen Show. They had tremendous, tremendous success with the quarterback sneak with Carson Wentz and, you know, a lot of the same characters up front with Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. So we get to Indianapolis and you talk about things that you’ve done well at different places that you’ve been together, and we said that quarterback sneak’s got to be part of it.”

In Philadelphia, Sirianni — now armed with one of the league’s best running quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts — placed one, then two tight ends behind Hurts to push him forwards, a move that has been legal in the NFL since 2005. The Eagles coach said he’s enjoyed watching the play evolve.

» READ MORE: Jason and Travis Kelce have the top-selling jerseys abroad. The Eagles center thinks it’s a mistake.

“What’s really ironic is it started in Philly, they continued to do really well on it, brought it to Indy, and then we’re back here in Philadelphia. What’s happened with it is there’s been different variations of it. There’s been a lot of different variations of things that happen off it, whether that’s an extra pusher, whether that’s the complements of plays you run off it. And so that’s what’s been fun about it.”

Sirianni said the difference between his team and everyone else — and the reason the Eagles are more successful — is the players running it. Since the Birds started running the play in earnest in 2022, teams at all levels of the sport have attempted to copy the play — including Sirianni’s son’s youth team.

“We had a little bit of a stall in our peewee football game that my son was playing, and he’s playing quarterback,” Sirianni said. “...We’re near the goal line, and I happen to be standing close to the sidelines. I said ‘Hey, Coach!’ [and made a push gesture]. We got it in. Jacob Sirianni scored on the quarterback sneak. It’s good for football!”

But while Sirianni is adamant that the Brotherly Shove should remain allowed under the NFL rulebook and is willing to fight for it, he said he knows the final decision is ultimately out of his control.

“We’ll play by the rules, whatever it is,” Sirianni told Eisen. “I can’t be in control of that. All I can be in control of is what’s going on here and in our thing.”