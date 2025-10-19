Eagles will have Jalen Carter, Landon Dickerson back from injury Sunday vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Eagles are getting two key players back after each missed the team’s Week 6 loss vs. the New York Giants.

Jalen Carter and Landon Dickerson are both active for Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium vs. the Minnesota Vikings. They were listed as questionable on the final injury report after practice on Friday.

Carter, who has been managing a shoulder injury, missed the game last week with a heel injury. That same injury had him as a limited participant in practice twice this week. Dickerson, meanwhile, has been dealing with an ankle injury that knocked him from the Eagles’ Week 5 loss vs. Denver. Dickerson was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was upgraded to a full participant on Friday.

Carter, Dickerson, and Grant Calcaterra, who is out with an oblique injury, were the only three Eagles carrying an injury designation into Sunday.

Here are the inactive Eagles for Sunday’s game:

Running back AJ Dillon is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. That means Tank Bigsby could see his first action with the offense. He has struggled in his role as a kick returner, and the Eagles have another option to return kicks now with wide receiver Xavier Gipson active for the first time.

The Eagles also elevated tight end EJ Jenkins from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. He is dressing for the first time this season.

The Eagles will face off against former quarterback Carson Wentz Sunday as J.J. McCarthy is officially inactive with an ankle injury for Minnesota.